British Council offers PG scholarships to Indian students and educators for 2022-23

Hyderabad, 22 March 2022: British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, announced new set of postgraduate scholarships for Indians across various fields of study, for the academic year 2022-23.

GREAT Scholarships

British Council, in collaboration with the UK government’s GREAT Britain Campaign and in partnership with UK universities, announced 20 GREAT scholarships for students from India, across 16 UK universities, in a variety of subjects like Business, Finance, Humanities, Psychology Entrepreneurship, Design, Marketing, HR, Music and many more. In addition to this, there are 7 GREAT Scholarships for Justice and Law, for students from India who want to apply for courses in subjects including human rights, criminal justice and commercial law, at one of 7 of the oldest and most prestigious law schools in the world.

Each scholarship is worth a minimum of £10,000, meant towards the tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course. The GREAT Scholarships offer students from India the opportunity to undertake some of the most popular postgraduate programmes in the world, from autumn 2022. The scholarships aim to provide Indian students with wider access to an education in the UK, by building on the strong links between the two nations.

For more details about the eligibility criteria for the scholarship, or other information including a full list of participating UK universities, available courses and university-specific deadlines, please visit: https://www.britishcouncil.in/study-uk/scholarships/great-scholarships

More in PG Scholarships from British Council

Today, British Council also announced 6 fully funded scholarships for English teachers from India to study at 2 of the best UK universities for postgraduate study of English language teaching. This opportunity is open to English teachers working in or with the primary or secondary government schools in India. The scholarship will enable learners to understand the use of technology to enhance learning in the classrooms.

Out of the 6 scholarships, 3 are being offered for a face-to-face/full time MA programme at the University of Leeds. The other 3 scholarships are for the online/part time MSc programme offered by the University of Stirling, which will include a two-week fully-funded residential visit to the university as part of the programme.

Please note that applicants for the scholarships must secure an offer from the university before making their application. This can take up to two weeks. For more details about the eligibility criteria, cost inclusions, university-specific deadlines, please visit: https://www.britishcouncil.in/programmes/english/scholarships-english-teachers-india