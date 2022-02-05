British Council to host the ‘Study UK Subject Fair’ on 11 and 12 February 2022

Hyderabad, February 2022: British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities, is hosting the ‘Study UK Subject Fair’ on 11 and 12 February 2022. The two-day event will focus on STEM-Medicine and Business Management subjects, where the attendees will be able to get credible information from experts about subjects, courses, applications, scholarships and other admission related information.

The Fair will provide students interested in studying STEM-Medicine and Business Management in the UK, a chance to interact directly with representatives from UK universities online, enabling them to make well-informed decisions towards earning valuable credentials from the UK.

On both days, the webinars will begin with sessions on scholarships, followed by meetings with experts from over 15 UK universities, including 7 prestigious Russell Group institutions.

As per the QS Graduate Employability Rankings, UK graduates are among the most employable in the world and 83% of international graduates credit their UK degree for helping them get a job. This may explain the year-on-year growth in number of Indian students enrolling with UK universities, including a 102% rise in the 12 months ending September 2021.

Event Details

Date: 11 February 2022 – STEM-Medicine | 12 February 2022 – Business Management

Event schedule (both days):

2.30 p.m. to 3.00 p.m. – Scholarships to study in the UK (seminar)

3.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. – Meet the universities

Who should attend: Students, Parents, Counsellors, Study Abroad Consultants

Participating Universities: STEM-Medicine | Business Management