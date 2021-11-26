British Council’s Study UK Virtual Fair – December Edition is here

One-stop platform for UK education aspirants

Students to get direct access to representatives from UK universities and visa office about courses, scholarships, eligibility, visas, student life in the UK, and more

Hyderabad: November 2021: British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, is hosting its fourth edition of the ‘Study UK Virtual Fair’ on Saturday 4 December 2021. The Fair is a one stop platform for attendees to interact with several university representatives and gather insights on the study opportunities in the UK: including courses, universities and scholarship offers along with application processes and eligibility criteria. The Fair also provides information on student life in the UK, housing, as well as career prospects.

During the Virtual Fair, prospective students will be able to consult with representatives of 42 UK universities, including 12 prestigious Russell Group establishments. The Fair will also provide attendees an interface with UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) officers, to clarify any doubts about the current process for obtaining a student visa. Officials will also conduct a session on post-study work opportunities and the Graduate Route, which allows UK graduates to work or look for work after their studies for a maximum period of two years.

Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India, British Council, said, “The Study UK Virtual Fairs are a part of our commitment towards enabling young Indians to achieve their higher education & professional goals and thereby succeed in a global economic landscape. The Fair will provide UK aspirants unrestricted and direct access to the most reliable sources for gathering authentic information on visas, courses, universities, scholarships, and more, aiding in the decision-making process. We have received a phenomenal response for the upcoming Fair and are looking forward to engage with the attendees and share details about all there is to know about studying in the UK.”

The UK continues to be one of the most coveted foreign education destinations for Indians with over 56,000 Tier 4 study visas issued in the year ending March 2021, as per data by the UK Home Office, indicating a 13% rise over the previous year. Moreover, the 96% visa issue rate for Indian students is well above the global average.

For more information and to pre-register, visit: https://bit.ly/3qLQZi2

Event Details

Date: Saturday, 4 December 2021

Platform: Zoom / MS Teams

Time: 1:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Who should attend: Students, Parents, Counsellors, Study Abroad Consultants

Session Theme Time Student Visas and Graduate Route (Seminar) 1.30 p.m. to 2.15 p.m. Meet UK Universities 2.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. Studying and living in the UK and Scholarships (Seminar) 6.00 p.m. to 6.45 p.m.

The event starts with discussion on the Graduate Route and latest visa policies. Students can then meet UK the universities of their choice from 2.30 p.m. onwards.

About the British Council:

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We work with over 100 countries in the fields of arts and culture, English language, education and civil society. Last year we reached over 80 million people directly and 791 million people overall, including online, broadcasts and publications. We make a positive contribution to the countries we work with – changing lives by creating opportunities, building connections and engendering trust. Founded in 1934 we are a UK charity governed by Royal Charter and a UK public body. We receive a 15 percent core funding grant from the UK government. britishcouncil.org