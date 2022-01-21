Bry-Air and DRI bring about education unification ahead of International Day of Education

New Delhi, 21st January 2022: Ahead of the International Day of Education to be observed on the 24th of January, Bry Air and DRI, the flagship companies under the Pahwa Group bring about the unification of providing quality education to children and improving the employability of youth through skill development programs.

Under the initiative of the Education program, the companies have been working relentlessly throughout the pandemic to ensure seamless continuity of learning. They have provided the students with laptops and tablets which helped them to pursue their education without any hindrance during the lockdown. Looking at the disruption due to immobility, they switched to digital mode through Gyantantra Digital Dost that connected approximately 400 students together.

Bry-Air and DRI along with their NGO partner, Literacy India have adopted a few learning centers to provide free-of-cost education to underprivileged children. Operating as Bry-Air Pathshala and DRI Pathshala in Dharam Colony and Carterpuri village respectively, the centers facilitate holistic child development by stimulating a healthy and secure learning environment. The centers create a primary school environment conducive for non-school going children and have been operational since 2011 and 2014 respectively. The centers come with the backup of a computer lab, a library and support the students with learning aids such as books, stationery, etc. They also conduct remedial classes for school-going children who are weak in their studies.

Watch a brief video on the initiatives undertaken in the Education field –

Bry-Air and DRI are also providing various skill development courses in diversified fields (like Electrician Training, Computer Training, Spoken English, Beautician and Tailoring) for the youths in Gurugram, Udaipur and Moga for their gainful employment. The youth (including the women workforce) is provided training through DRI Udaan Skill Development Center for Computer Training, DRI Spoken English Course, DRI Udaan Skill Development Center Dr Mathra Das Pahwa Learning Center for Beauticians & Tailoring and Bry-Air Udaan Skill Development Center for Electricians, etc.

To date, the initiative by the Pahwa Group has provided primary education to 6000+ children, scholarships to 100+ students and has rendered 2000+ youth skilled in electronics, computer training, beautician and tailoring and benefiting 700+ students from the library facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Anandita Pahwa, Head -CSR Initiative, Pahwa Group said, “We want to render a progressive society by imparting quality education to the underprivileged and securing a bright future ahead for the children and youth”