Budget Expectations Quote – 21K School

Santosh Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, 21K School, said, “Online education will be a game-changer to achieve the 50% gross enrolment ratio target by 2035 as outlined in the NEP 2020. In the years to come, education will undergo significant evolution and will be available on-demand in the form of cutting-edge technology. We would see a huge AR/VR and mixed reality at play that will provide an immersive and personalized learning experience to students. Virtual education can reach every home, empower students with more choice, enhance digital literacy and make a significant impact on the jobs of the future. The government should work towards strengthening the digital infrastructure so education can reach every home in our country. There is a shortage of thousands of teachers in our country which can be addressed through online education.”