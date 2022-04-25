byteXL expands operations in India to train engineering students on Carer readiness programs and increase their employbability

India, 25th April, 2022: As part of their expansion in India, byteXL – one of the leading experiential learning platforms for IT career aspirants, has announced signing up 15 more colleges for bridging the skill gap in India and empowering students with their Career-readying IT programme. Within a month of foraying into Maharashtra, the fast-growing EdTech startup has tied up with DY Patil College of Engineering , KJ College of Engineering, Trinity CoE & Research, Pimpri-Chinchwad College of Engineering (PCCOE), G. H. Raisoni College of Engineering, Siddhant College of Engineering and others to strengthen the employability quotient of their 2500 students.

byteXL trains the students right when they are in college than making them learn on the job. byteXL’s unique proprietary platform puts the students in the ‘driver’s seat’ and makes them career-ready before graduation. With a high student engagement rate of over 90% and a client renewal rate of over 78%, byteXL harnesses low-cost customers acquisition, lowers student attrition rates, and reduces corporate training costs too. With the new enrolments, byteXL is looking at training the students on much sought-after specialized skills including Advanced Coding, Dev Ops, Cloud Program, AI, ML, Data Services, Cyber Security, Full Stack, to name a few. It also empowers the students to become proficient in languages like Python, C, Java, and others in much demand.

Speaking on the new partnerships acquired, Mr. Karun Tadepalli, CEO & Co-Founder byteXL said, “We are excited to see the interest of the technical institutes to upskill their students into the new-age technologies that are much in demand by the employers. While academics helps the students to understand one part of the IT, specialized programs enable them to become trained and proficient too so that they start contributing to the organizations that hire them from Day 1 of their job. In the last one year, we have already helped 10,000 students to get employment in eminent organizations post going through our specialized program.” “We are joining hands with byteXL and doing our part in helping students be ready for their professional journey. Our aim is to produce a generation of students who have accelerated the pace of their career and byteXL’s expert curriculum is helping to achieve just that. We found that byteXL’s training is robust, it offers real-time learning backed by experts and prompt solutions. They also have their algorithmic student progress tracking analytics which also helps understand the competency areas that a student should strengthen and alert the teachers & parents too. We are sure that with this kind of training at Raisoni Group, Pune in collaboration with byteXL, we will help overcome the employability gap and offer high quality technology talent to the IT industry,” said Mr. Sachin Umare, Dean, T&P Raisoni Group Pune.

Over 72,000 students from 70 colleges are very active on the platform with an engagement rate of more than 90%. byteXL has already acquired partnerships with the likes of GoDaddy Academy, Microsoft, Fortinet NSE, Leading India AI, and Skysthelimit.org for curriculum vetting and certifications.