byteXL signs MoU with the AICTE, joins Government’s greater effort to enable tech skilling and bridge existing employability gap

Hyderabad, 02nd August 2023: byteXL, one of the leading IT skilling partners for Engineering Colleges in India, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), a statutory body and a national-level council for technical education under the Department for Higher Education in India, Government of India. The partnership agreement was signed by Mr. Sricharan Tadepalli, co-founder of byteXL, and on behalf of AICTE by Dr. Ravindra Kumar Soni, Advisor, AICTE, Govt of India. While implemented by the AICTE, this agreement is part of NEAT 3.0, a public-private partnership model between ed-tech companies and the Government of India. Neat 3.0 was developed by the government to be a single, unified platform to provide the best-developed ed-tech solutions and courses to students in the country.

byteXL, with expertise in the edtech space, will be part of the Government’s advisory board and will take part in discussions and recommend solutions in tech skilling. Having partnered with 100+ colleges across 7 states in India, the company has a strong connection with the colleges on-ground across tier I, II, and III cities and has a strong grasp of the college’s individual needs and necessities. byteXL will leverage its expertise in emerging technologies to offer e-learning courses and their industry experts with a goal to make tech skilling accessible to all. The company will also share its suggestions on updating the curriculum development and on inculcating courses attuned to the needs of the Tech Industry.

The objective of NEAT 3.0 is to bridge the digital divide and make skilling more accessible to all students, irrespective of their socio-economic background. Currently, the NEAT portal contains 100+ courses and e-resources for all students for increasing their learning outcomes, make them more employable, and facilitate in knowledge sharing.

“We are honored to partner with AICTE and be a facilitator in the government’s greater mission to make skilling in technology accessible and affordable to all. NEAT 3.0 is a great initiative to bridge the existing employability gap and a very necessary step at the right time by the Government to tap into the resources edtech companies can provide and scale it at a much higher level. byteXL has worked in the past three year to skill students in emerging technologies and being part of this AICTE’s advisory board will help us to leverage our expertise and provide insightful solutions for the betterment of all students especially in the transformation of the curriculum that needs updation,” said Mr. Sricharan Tadepalli, co-founder of byteXL.

byteXL is currently skilling over 1.2 lac students in over 100 institutes in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi NCR.

