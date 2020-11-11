Camp K12 makes this Diwali special; presents a unique option to digitally gift e-vouchers of its coding classes

Camp K12, the global online school for 21st-century skills and pioneers of kids coding courses, recently announced a unique and novel gifting option on the occasion of Diwali by unveiling e-vouchers of coding classes that could be gifted digitally from the safety of homes. Keeping in mind the current times and associated restrictions coupled with the growing passion to learn coding, this gifting option from Camp K12 enables users to send across a gift of education to children aged between 6-18 and add value to their journey of learning and growth. To access & gift, click https://gifts.campk12.com/

This one-of-its-kinds gifting option from Camp K12 comes at a special price of INR 2,100 (50% discounted from its original price of INR 4,200) and presents the receiver an option of choosing a 4-class coding package from innovative courses such as App Development, AI, 3D Game Development, Virtual Reality, Python and so on. Add to that the special one-on-one live interactive session, wherein the receiver kid gets an opportunity to jumpstart their coding journey with some of the world’s best teachers, a custom-built Live learning platform where the child earns coins and skills as he/she learns, and a specially curated curriculum, all of which remain unique to Camp K12.

Commenting on this offering on the occasion of Diwali, Anshul Bhagi, Founder, Camp K12, said, “I feel fortunate to have grown up in a family where my parents gave me gifts that inspired curiosity, a hunger to learn, a chance to explore: books, Lego blocks, robotics kits, and computer games where I could create freely. This Diwali, we wanted to enable something similar for our Camp K12 families – the ‘Gift of Education’ is a chance for parents to share with their children a Coding experience they may not have tried before but will soon fall in love with. This Diwali, as we light Diya’s across our homes, lets also light a fire of curiosity and creativity in the minds of children nationwide. Happy Diwali to all.”

With a decade long legacy of excellence in curriculum and pedagogy in the coding space, Camp K12 has come a long way from pre-empting the coding revolution in India to mentoring students, some of whom work with leading technology firms across the world. As a school of the future, Camp K12 believes in democratizing coding and making it accessible to a wider student base across the world, cutting across geographies and demographic divides.

So make Diwali special without stepping out and surprise your near and dear ones with the Gift of Education and become part of their growth journey.