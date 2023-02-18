Campus Finale of Hult Prize at XIMB 2023

Margaret Mead said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”

Hult Prize is a year-long competition founded in 2009, which takes place in over 3000 campuses across 120 countries, where students get a chance to show how they can make a difference by solving a social issue and making this world a better place.

The Hult Prize Organizing Committee at XIM Bhubaneshwar conducted the OnCampus Grand Finale round on 5th February 2023. Eight teams made it to the Campus-Finale round and displayed competence of the highest order. The event was graced by an esteemed panel comprising Susmita Misra – Founder and CEO of The Magic of Sarees, Bidyut Bhanjdeo, Chief Business Officer at Raymond, Nirdosh Chouhan, CTO at Melorra and Kanti Prakash Brahma, Global Production Controller at H&M, Aditya Agarwal, Co-founder and CMO at Campus Sutra.

The judges kicked off the event by elucidating the importance of entrepreneurial spirit. They also urged students to take part in competitions such as The Hult Prize, which is an international event cutting across nations and thus providing invaluable experience and exposure.

Later the teams commenced their presentations with the theme being “Redesigning Fashion”. The presentations showcased many innovative ideas, covering all the business aspects ranging from market segmentation and generating business plans to financials.

The idea of understanding the scope of changes in the fashion industry and innovative suggestions by Team Muffins caught the eye of the judges.

After intense competition among the eight teams, the judges chose Team Muffins, Team Marcos, and Team The Hulks as Winners, First Runner-Up, and Second Runner-Up, respectively. The winning team, Team Muffins, is now looking forward to the next round, which will be an exhilarating ride. They will be representing XIM Bhubaneshwar

in the upcoming rounds and continue hunting for its one-of-a-kind award in seed capital of $1,000,000.