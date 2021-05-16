Canadian International School sets up 120-bed oxygen facility on campus

Bangalore, May 15, 2021: In order to overcome severe deficiency and shortage of oxygen for patients in crisis, Canadian International School, Bangalore (CIS) in association with the Entrepreneur’s Organisation Bangalore chapter, (EO – a network of 14,000+ like-minded entrepreneurs with 180+ chapters in 60+ countries) and Cytecare Cancer Hospitals has converted the school’s boarding block into a 120-bed oxygen center and step-down facility. This facility will cater to those who do not need critical medical care but are in dire need of oxygen. CIS has offered their facility on a not-for-profit basis as part of their contribution to the cause. The EO is leading the campaign, ‘Take a pledge. Save Bangalore from Suffocating: 100 Lakhs. 100 beds. 100s of lives’, to raise funds and other resources for the oxygen center at the school. Cytecare Cancer Hospitals is the medical partner and will operate and manage the facility end to end.

Mr. SR Vishwanath, Yelahanka MLA, Mr. C.K. Baba, DCP, North East Division, Bengaluru City & Dr. Ashok, DC BBMP were present during the inauguration today at the school.

As part of the first phase of the campaign, CIS intends to equip around 50 beds in the shortest possible time to meet the current demand. In the second phase, the plan is to support the costs needed to scale up this infrastructure to 120 beds. The cost of each oxygen bed with consumables would be around Rs 1 lakh and the EO therefore hasmobilized Rs 1 crore for the oxygen beds at CIS. The funds are being utilized for purchase of oxygen concentrators and associated accessories. CIS and EO have worked with various organizations and been able to source 5 litre oxygen concentrators for each bed.

CIS has tied up with Cytecare Cancer Hospitals as the medical partner for this oxygen facility. Cytecare will provide the medical expertise, medical personnel and run the facility end-to-end. Cytecare has also set up a channel through which anyone in need of oxygencan contact them and post medical screening can get allotted an oxygen bed. Medical screening of patients will be done over the phone as well as at the facilityitself to understand the patient’s needs. If patients need more medical attention, then they will be guided to a hospital.

“Oxygen beds are the need of the hour and it is great to see Canadian International School, Entrepreneurs Organization Bangalore, SRLC, Cytecare Cancer Hospitals and Cloudphysician come together to help and put up this facility. I wish the entire team all the best”, said Mr. Gaurav Gupta, Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP).

Ms. Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School said: “Today as we launch the Oxygen Facility at CIS we are extremely grateful to everyone that has supported us in our endeavour to help our community. We know we are living in an emergency situation and that people desperately need oxygen. Together with EO, we have been able to raise funds to purchase concentrators and equip beds with all the necessary furnishings. Kudos to the EO community for their terrific effort and support. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Cytecare and Cloudphysician who are doing an excellent job of running the facility end-to-end with medical expertise and support. With the opening of this facility, we hope we can help those in need and help our country get through these tough times.”

Mr. Suresh Ramu, Co-founder and CEO, Cytecare Cancer Hospitals said: “Cytecare in collaboration with Canadian International School and Cloudphysician has launched a first- of- its kind step-down facility. We believe that there are a significant number of people who need oxygen at a moderate level who are now crowding hospitals. By creating step down hospitals, we are able to free up that capacity for more serious patients. This is a significant contribution by all the stakeholders, and I would like to thank all of them for coming together to create this facility.”

Mr. Anuj Jhunjhunwala, EO Bangalore Chapter President 2020-21 said: “With quality oxygenated beds the need of the hour, the Bangalore chapter of Entrepreneurs Organisation, came forward and contributed in large sums to setup a step-down hospital in just 20 days, including fund raise, licensing and all permissions, in partnership with Canadian International School and Cytecare Cancer Hospitals.”