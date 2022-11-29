Canadian International School students perform at the Choir Festival in The Hague, Netherlands

Bangalore, November 29, 2022: In what was a great exposure to and experience of another country, culture, and music, nine students of Canadian International School (CIS) were honored to participate in the AMIS Elementary Honor Choir Festival in The Hague, the Netherlands, held recently. The fourth and fifth grade students travelled with Mr. Harold Thomas, CIS Grade 5 Homeroom Teacher, and Mrs. Barbara Thomas, CIS Music and Choir Teacher, and spent two days rehearsing with guest conductor, Nyssa Brown. They also interacted with the composer of one of the songs, Douglas Beam, and worked remotely with Maria Ellis, Girl Conductor. The students performed two times – once for the public and once for music teachers at the conference.

In the midst of their concerts, the students also found time for sightseeing in Amsterdam and The Hague. The students rode a city tour bus, visited the Rijksmuseum, took a canal cruise, and saw the Escher Museum and historical windmill. They rode city buses, trams, trains and the subway together, not to mention the five nights of dinners together, sharing rooms and enjoying each other’s company.