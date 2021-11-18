Canva and Vedantu partner for a first-of-its-kind Design Challenge to unleash creativity in students

India: With schools being shut, students have explored different ways to keep their creative juices flowing and used the available resources to stay engaged, inspired, and motivated. As part of its Children Day initiative, Vedantu- a pioneer in LIVE online learning, and visual communications platform, Canva, have launched a first-of-its-kind Design Challenge in India, with a design bootcamp to educate school students on the essentials of creativity and design thinking. The design bootcamp sessions will be conducted by experts from Canva and Vedantu Master Teachers. With this collaboration, Vedantu aspires to celebrate the creativity, curiosity and exploration of children and teachers across the country.

Since the pandemic, online learning has seen a massive adoption. Teachers have also gone above and beyond their duty to conduct classes through different mediums available. They have emerged as digital content creators and EdTech professionals who are experts in mentoring students in an online teaching space.

“We’re excited to partner with Vedantu to inspire creativity, design, and visual thinking in students across a range of ages. Our mission is to democratize design and empower everyone to create and we look forward to seeing the Design Challenge unlock all types of creativity,” says Zach Kitschke, CMO, Canva.

“We strive to provide the best-in-class education and opportunities to our students that are beyond academics. Through this partnership with Canva, we will further our vision of unleashing the potential in every child. This will enable us to provide our students access to a platform to fuel their creative minds and we are thrilled to explore this. We will continue to innovate to reach as many students as possible and create better experiences and outcomes for every child across the country”, says Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-founder, Vedantu.

The theme for the first edition of the Design Challenge is #GoingBacktoSchool and is open to all students across the age group of 6-18 years. The challenge will ask students to create an artwork on Canva that truly resonates with the theme. Students are required to submit a design which focuses on what is so special about #GoingBackToSchool for them, with the templates available on Canva for Education. The artwork created by students will be judged under three categories –

· Group 1: Junior School (Grades 2nd- 5th) – students to create a poster or invite

· Group 2: Middle School (Grades 6th-8th) – students to create an infographic or a newsletter

· Group 3: High School (Grades 9th-12th) – students to create a video or presentation

How can students participate in the Design Challenge?

· Students can visit Canva.com and create an account using their own or their parent’s email address

· Choose from the multiple templates available for Posters, Infographics, Presentations, Cards, and other suggested formats

· Create their artwork on the theme #GoingBacktoSchool

· If a student is under 13 years, we encourage them to share their Canva design link with a teacher or parent and ask them to submit the design. Students 13 years and above can directly submit their design link in the Application Form.

· Students are reminded to write a few lines about their artwork, what it means to them and how it links back to the theme.