Cardiff University invites applications for MSc Engineering Net Zero through Fateh Education

Cardiff University is inviting applications for their innovative programme in MSc Engineering Net Zero for September 2023 intake. This new course brings together engineering and science graduates to collaborate on providing the cumulative change and transformation to the current practices which will lay the foundation for a net zero society. The degree programme will provide students with vast subject knowledge; as well as a creative and innovative approach to solving engineering challenges. It will help them seek achievable, sustainable solutions by employing a variety of skills and critical knowledge.

Speaking about the course and its appeal to the Indian students, the CEO of Fateh Education Mr. Suneet Singh Kochar said, “With the current climate change crisis, we need the next generation to be the change makers and work towards mitigating risks against irreversible damage to our planet and this degree programme builds skills that are imperative towards the cause. The university also has strong and active research-led teaching that is very beneficial for students, especially in this field. I believe this course will help Indian students understand the climate crisis and help the planet while building an interesting career and sustainable future”

Program Dates and Delivery:

Course Start Date: September 25, 2023 (On campus)

Application Deadline: July 31, 2023. The university allocates places on a first-come, first-served basis, so apply as early as possible.

Duration: 12 months (Full-Time)

Entry Requirement:

A 2:2 honours degree or above in a relevant subject area

A university-recognized equivalent academic qualification or relevant professional experience evidenced via references and professional registration.

IELTS with an overall score of 6.5 with at least 5.5 in all subskills, or an accepted equivalent.

Students shall approach Fateh Education (www.fateheducation.com) for guidance on the admission process and submission of applications within the deadline.

Tuition: Approximately £25450.

