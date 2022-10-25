Carmel Teresa school bags running trophy in Jhanki 2022- annual cultural Diwali fest organised by The Green School Bangalore

Over 300 students from various schools participate in 2-day long fest

Bangalore Oct 23, 2022: Over 300 students from 32 schools participated in Jhanki 2022- the annual cultural Diwali fest organised by The Green School Bangalore (TGSB) and The Bangalore School (TBS)- Whitefield on 22nd & 23rd October 2022.

The 2-day fest was primarily organised to provide a platform for students from 3 to 15 years to showcase their talent in Diya making, rangoli, performing arts, etc. There were also games, eateries, local vendors selling handicrafts, and performances by many skilled artists & magicians.

Speaking on the occasion, the founder-Principal Ms. Usha Iyer said, “The main purpose of Jhanki 2022 was to give a glimpse of our rich and varied heritage to the children and motivate them to preserve the essence of Indianness through the awareness of our Culture and Tradition. The event and its theme were well appreciated by the parents which led to 1000+ participants and 30+ schools competing with full zeal. TGSB & TBS team has been working extremely hard each year to organize various multicultural & theme-based events to bring in awareness as well as encourage the student and parent community to showcase their talents.”

The judges had a tough time deciding the winners as each school put up superb performances. Celebrity judges included Kannada music producer and singer, Mr. Raja, Celebrity fashion designer, and Founder- Haute Couture Studio, Ms.Shilpi Choudhary, Fashion & Lifestyle blogger, and Managing Director, PrachaR Media Solutions, Ms.Mythili Nirvan and Core team member of Chithra Santhe and Winner of Plein Air Contest, Mr.Nishad

The sponsors of event were Nexus Shantiniketan & Puntu sports with Aster Health as health partners, WEN India as CSR partners and PrachaR Media Solutions as PR partners

The overall trophy for maximum participation was won by Carmel Teresa.

In the group dance, Carmel Teresa School secured First Place. In the group dance Competition, under the six to eight category, Samrudhi Innovative School secured First Place. The host school TGSB also won several awards.

The entire team of TGSB & TBS proposed the vote of thanks appreciating the enthusiastic contribution of one and all present in making the event a great success. Proceeds from select stalls at this fest were donated to bring a smile this Diwali to underprivileged Kids.