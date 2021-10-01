CATKing Educare organized a webinar for CAT Aspirants

New- Delhi: CATKing Educare conducted a webinar on CAT preparation strategy for aspirants through the journey of exam Toppers. The purpose of the live session was to make students understand the Common Admission Test (CAT) in depth with shared experience from CATKing Toppers. The institute chairperson Sumit Singh Gandhi (Rahul) gave his presence along with the topper students for clearing the doubts for upcoming CAT preparatory students.

In this session, attendees got the chance to understand the concept-based questions asked in the competitive exams and subjects such as Verbal ability and reasoning. Every aspirant wants to know the strategy and methods used by CAT Exam toppers for which this session was based to help them in cracking the exam. The panelist (Toppers) shared their experience of preparation and questions asked in the CAT Exams, they are also given the motivational tips that should be followed while preparing for any competitive exams.

The founder of CATKing Educare Sumit Singh Gandhi (Rahul), said, “Every student has the goal to achieve success in the exam while they are preparing, it is important to make a best strategy and schedule as per the competitive exam. Never compare with anyone else’s preparation, it’s the duty of every CAT Aspirant to work hard effortlessly without thinking about the result which is the best symbol of a successful person.”

The webinar focused on preparation strategy for upcoming CAT aspirants where they can understand the best preparation tips and tricks used for CAT Exams. This session also guided students on the problems and challenges that will be faced in competitive exams. CATKing Educare provides a 40-day challenge program and mentorship program for CAT aspirants through the toppers of the CAT exam, which can be checked on the official website of CATKing Educare institute.