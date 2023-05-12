CBSE Result 2022-23: GIIS Whitefield Class 10 Students Shine with Stellar Performance

● 68.2% from GIIS Whitefield scored above 80%

● School average is 82.43%

● 94.39% students passed with first division

Bengaluru, 12 May 2023: Global Indian International School Whitefield is elated to share the excellent performance of our Class 10 students in the CBSE board exams of 2022-23. The school’s students have achieved remarkable results, with 68.2% of them securing 80% or higher. 82.43% as the school average is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the students. The results, which were declared today by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), showcase the exceptional academic achievements of GIIS Noida’s students, who have once again exceeded expectations and raised the bar for academic excellence.

The top-performing students include Dhruvsreekar Rambathala with 98.2%, Sanjita Kumar with 96.6% and Sudhish Vijay with 96.4%. The school believes that the students’ success is a reflection of their commitment to academic excellence, and is confident that they will continue to shine in their personal and professional lives.

Mr. Ashwani Kumar Saxena, Principal, GIIS Whitefield, said, ” Our students have demonstrated exceptional performance, and I am confident that they will continue to excel in their academic pursuits. At GIIS Whitefield, we are committed to providing our students with a nurturing environment that supports their holistic development and prepares them for the challenges of the future. I congratulate all our students on their remarkable achievements, and I wish them all the best as they embark on the next phase of their academic journey. We are proud of you, and we will continue to support you every step of the way.”

The CBSE Class 10 board examinations are a critical milestone in a student’s academic journey, and GIIS Noida has yet again delivered outstanding results. The school has a long-standing reputation for academic excellence and providing a nurturing environment for its students to thrive. GIIS Noida’s students have consistently excelled in their academic and personal pursuits, and this year’s results are a testament to their hard work and dedication.