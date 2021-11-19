Celebrate Children’s Day with inspiring stories of Student Leadership making the India of tomorrow with Teach For India

Mumbai – Children’s Day has been celebrated for 67 years around the world as a way to recognize and celebrate the Rights of the Child. Every year, everyone asks children what they want in the future, but the future is here now, and kids are still fighting to have a claim to some of these rights. Recently, children have taken to the streets, raised their voices to a global platform, worked in their communities to make change happen and secure their future.

Through Children’s Week, let’s not only ask kids what they want for their future but also, listen to their experiences and stories of change. Let’s listen to them leading change, for an India filled with love and compassion.

Let us know if you know of a Student Leader’s story, let us know if you are a Student Leader – we are here to listen and learn.

All submitted stories will be shared across Teach For India and Kids Education Revolution’s digital spaces!

Rise above bullying with an approach of Love

Rupesh, an 11th grader from Mumbai, strongly believes in fostering educational and gender equity. He believes that everything goes in a cycle and being privileged with receiving an excellent education, it is his responsibility to give it back to society. He recently started a project entitled ‘The Equality Project’, an initiative that works towards bridging the gap amongst all the genders with the essence of respect, understanding, compassion, empathy and kindness by increasing awareness and turning it into action for a world free of poverty and filled with love! Besides this, he runs a Student Mental Health Club for teenagers where he fosters mental awareness and well-being amongst teenagers.

Defying all odds to become a female role model in her community

Huda Sultana, a Teach for India Student Alum, is currently studying in Grade 11 in Hyderabad. She has been a part of the Fellows of the Future Internship Program and has also served on KER’s student advisory body, the Revolutionary Council. Huda believes that the key to improving her surroundings is by empowering Students to raise their voices and unleash their potential.

“Courage makes us implement what we believe in, speak up and rise to be our true selves.” Huda Sultana is a Teach For India Student Alumnus and KER Revolutionary from Hyderabad, who believes strongly in student voice and partnership. Huda has had to fight hard to make the most of the opportunities that were coming her way.

Rise is a program that finds brilliant people who need opportunity and supports them for life as they work to serve others. The program starts at ages 15–17 and offers access to benefits that last a lifetime including scholarships, mentorship, access to career development opportunities, funding, and more as Global Winners work toward solving humanity’s most pressing problems.

In its first year, Rise connected talented young people from over 170 countries, with Global Winners hailing from 42 countries across 6 continents.

All applicants must be 15-17 years old as of July 1, 2022. If that’s you, apply by December 22, 2021!