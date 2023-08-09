Celebrated Urdu Poet Yawar Maajed Delights Readers with a Whimsical Journey Across Ages in Latest Release “Aafat Ki Ziyafat”

Naperville, IL, August 09, 2023 –– Ghazal Sara Dot Org, the esteemed Chicago-based publishing house, announces the release of their latest print, “Aafat Ki Ziyafat,” a hilariously charming poem book. Penned by the renowned Urdu poet, Yawar Maajed, the book comes in Urdu and Hindi languages and promises to tickle the funny bones of readers aged from 2 to 99.

With an illustrious career spanning 30 years, Yawar Maajed needs no introduction in the world of poetry. This latest endeavor once again showcases his talent and dexterity. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Dr. Seuss and Shel Silverstein, “Aafat Ki Ziyafat” which translates to Hell of a Feast, captures readers with its tongue-twisting Hindi verses, rib-tickling scenarios, and delightful rhymes.

Available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats, this release goes a step further in enhancing the reader’s experience. Each physical copy of the book features a QR code that takes the reader to a secret link. It reveals a video song of the poem, composed and sung by the author himself. The video is graced with captivating animations and a rhythmic musical backdrop, bringing the poem’s silliness to life.

In a welcome move for book enthusiasts in India and Pakistan, Ghazal Sara Dot Org’s publications are now available locally in the United States, eliminating the need for international orders. This latest release, along with 28 other titles, is readily accessible across the globe. From North America to Europe, Australia to Africa, and South America, the publishing house has made Urdu and Hindi literature accessible to all.

“‘Aafat Ki Ziyafat’ exemplifies the unique blend of humor and poetry that can transcend generations,” says Tamkeen Baber, a South Asian reader “With Yawar’s melodious verses and the animated video song, I believe he is offering a fresh, fun-filled experience to readers of all ages.”