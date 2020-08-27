Central Library and Dept. of Library & Information Science, Tripura University and Department of Information Science and Library Management, University of Dhaka, Bangladesh organize Symposium

Central Library and Dept. of Library & Information Science, Tripura University in collaboration with the Department of Information Science and Library Management, University of Dhaka, Bangladesh had organized an online Symposium on Gandhian Thoughts for Rural Literacy and Development “Self-Reliance through NaiTalim:”

The symposium was commemorated with the August presence of Prof. Ganga Prasad Prasain, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Tripura University as Chief Guest, Prof. Sharif Uddin Ahmed, Professor, North South University, Dhaka, Bangladesh as Keynote speaker. Prof. Chandrika Basu Majumder, Dean, Faculty of Arts & Commerce, Prof. Sukanta Banik, Dean, Faculty of Sciences, Tripura University Prof. Muhammad Mezbah-ul-Islam, Professor, Department of Information Science and Library Management, University of Dhaka, Dhaka, Bangladesh & Prof. Aditya Kumar Mohanty, Adjunct Professor, Dept. of Philosophy, Tripura University were the plenary speakers.

The function started with the welcome address & introduction to the symposium by Dr. B. Sanjay, Librarian, Central Library, Tripura University, and Symposium Convener. Shri. Amitabh Kumar Manglam, Asst Librarian, introduced the Keynote speaker. The Keynote speaker Prof. Sharif Uddin Ahmed presented on the theme of the symposium. He said Gandhi’s Nai Talim addresses the spiritual and worldly requirements of the children. It is aiming towards creating good human beings.

The programme was followed by a Plenary Session. The moderator Prof Aditya Kumar Mohanty introduced the speakers and stressed the purpose of Nai Talim. He said we are remembering the Father of our Nation also by his contribution to education. He said the Nai Talim is a linkage between what some know and what somebody does. The plenary speakers Prof. Chandrika Basu Majumder spoke on women’s liberation and empowerment with relevance to Gandhian thoughts.

Prof. Muhammad Mezbah-ul-Islam emphasized 18 points of constructive programmes. He focused on Gandhian thoughts on rural literacy. Prof. Sukanta Banik stressed upon on skill development and self-reliance through NaiTalim. He spoke on the village ecosystem and fisheries culture as job oriented skill development. Prof. Ganga Prasad Prasain, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor in his address expressed that seventy percent of the population in the rural area.

The emphasis should be given on developing micro industries. The education is for `Atma Nirbhar’ Bharat. He said India and Bangladesh are predominantly rural centric nations and literacy programmes should be more focused on the vocational needs of the locality. He also remembered the contribution of Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar to education and also his social reforms. He appreciated that such programmes would create awareness in the students on the philosophy, thoughts, and contribution of Mahatma to the world. Dr. R. K. Mahapatra, Associate Professor, Dept. of Library & Information Science, Tripura University and Symposium Co-Convener, tendered vote of thanks. Shri. Ashish Choudhury anchored the programme. The programme was conducted online. Participants from India and abroad attended this programme at a large number on Youtube live link.