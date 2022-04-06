Certification Program Celebrates a Milestone

Q1 2022 marks the one-year milestone of Check Point Software Technologies’ enhanced technical Certification Program model!

New Delhi, April 6, 2022 — The new program model encourages partners and students to maintain active Check Point certifications and expand their knowledge of emerging technologies beyond core network security training.

Certification Program enhancements included:

Certification extensions through continuing education

New options for maintaining and renewing certifications

A new path to Security Mastership

A new level of technical mastery – the CCSM Elite

While we celebrate the program’s successful launch, we acknowledge your part in making it work!

As a Check Point certified security professional, you validate your proficiency and commitment to providing industry-leading threat prevention and data protection to secure your networks, endpoints, the Cloud, and beyond. You are the reason for our success!

We certified 194 CCSM Elite professionals from 49 different countries during this first year. The top 5 countries with CCSM Elites:

Germany – 21

United Kingdom – 16

Netherlands – 15

United States – 13

Canada – 10

Thank you for inspiring us with your support and trust in the Certification Program. Happy first anniversary!

For more information on the Certification Program and Check Point Training: https://www.checkpoint.com/mind/