CGI Offers Scholarships for Exceptional Girl Students at IIITB

Bangalore, October 29, 2022: CGI has partnered with the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIITB) to provide scholarships for top-performing girl students. The scholarship aims to support girl students exploring careers in technology, an area where women are underrepresented.

The scholarship will support 20 girl students pursuing an integrated program, which includes both graduate and post-graduate programs, at the institute. As part of the scholarship, CGI will fully fund its tuition fee for the first semester.

The students will be selected based on their ranks in one of India’s most competitive college entrance exams, conducted by a government agency.

CGI will also provide knowledge-sharing seminars and career-mentoring sessions to the recipients, empowering them to be future technology leaders.

“At CGI, we are committed to building a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, not just in our workplaces but also in the communities where we work and live. This initiative is in line with our goal to inspire people in their careers and to encourage them to work in technology,” said George Mattackal, President of CGI’s Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence. “Through this impactful collaboration with IIIT-B, we are honored to support and empower young talent.”

“We are delighted to have CGI as a valued scholarship partner,” said Professor Debabrata Das, Director, IIIT Bangalore. “These scholarships are a great way to support our talented girl students and strengthen our diverse and inclusive culture at the institute.”

Through several educational initiatives and partnerships with institutions, CGI in India actively works to drive education in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), digital literacy, and inclusion programs.

CGI employs 18,000 consultants across major cities in India and provides global delivery support to clients around the globe, ensuring close collaboration, accountability, flexibility, superior service and, most importantly, expected business results.