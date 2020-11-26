Chemical Science and Chemical Technology can play a major role in developing a New India says Padma Vibhushan Prof M M Sharma

As Corona is becoming more and more dense day by day, big institutions of the country like CSIR, ICMR and Biotechnology Enterprises are working on developing and delivering vaccine as early as possible, the advances in chemical science and chemical technology together with Biosciences hold a great promise in this respect said Padma Vibhushan, globally renowned scientist Prof (Dr) M M Sharma while delivering his eminent webinar today organized by Amity University Gurugram.

A doyen of Chemical Science and Technology and a champion of translational research Prof M M Sharma while delivering his lecture on Role of Chemical Science and Chemical Technology in developing New India of our dream” said that Indian research in chemistry and chemical science has made India proud and that great opportunities lie ahead for India to lead the world in areas like green chemistry, green chemical technologies for energy, agriculture, mobility and health sectors. “We have the potential, and our researchers should come out of their comfort zone and focus more and more on translating their research into viable products and on commercializing intellectual property for accelerating agro-industrial development of the country”.

Exalting the young budding scientist’s Prof Sharma said that we should have the conviction that we can be the first to invent and develop new and innovative technologies to lead the world and should do it with passion and with interest. Prof Sharma further said that innovation comes with patience, and often with a long rope. There is always a risk of the idea being ridiculed, but once the idea becomes a success admiration flows from all quarters.

The hour-long lecture was graced by a great many scientists and inspired minds of faculty and students of Amity University and was presided by Founder President Dr Ashok K Chauhan, and graced by Hon’ble Chancellor Dr Aseem Chauhan, Padma Shri and Former Director IIT Kharagpur Dr KL Chopra, President of Amity University Science, Technology Innovation Foundation ASTIF Dr W Selvamurthy, President R&D of Glycol Ltd and former Vice-chancellor UPTU Dr RK Khandal, Chairman Amity Medical Board Dr AK Nagpal, and Vice-Chancellors, Deans, Heads of Institutions of 11 Amity universities in India.

Responding to a question on environmental concerns of chemical industries, Dr Sharma said that biotransformation is already making a big sense for advanced chemical technology and the times to come to the chemical industry shall contribute to assuring a green future for the vast humanity. The all-pervading nature of chemical science and chemical technology from agriculture to most modern IT industries, from energy to space technology and from pharmaceuticals to modern health services makes it the science of humanity. We shall turn more towards nature to learn and our scientific advancements shall enable us to do even better than nature.

In the words of reverence to the illustrious scientist Dr MM Sharma, the Founder President of Amity Education Group, Dr Ashok K Chauhan said that we in Amity are truly honoured to have a leading light of academics of immense wisdom who is a living example of how the meaningful research from the university laboratories could be translated into innovations and technologies of great value to the industry.

Hon’ble Chancellor of Amity University Haryana, Dr Aseem Chauhan further expressed his profound delight in having the eminent Dr MM Sharma to share his highly valuable thoughts on path-breaking future developments in Chemical Science and technology that shall go a long way in improving the quality of life of our people and accelerate the economic development of our great nation.

Introducing the Keynote Speaker Prof PB Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of Amity University Gurugram said that Padma Vibhushan Prof (Dr.) MM Sharma is the brightest star of India’s modern scientific community who while remaining in academic institution always focused on translational research taking the scientific research to the industry by his sustained focus on effective academia-industry partnership.

“As India advances towards its 5 trillion-dollar economic growth post-Coivd-19, it would be important to focus on Green Chemistry and Green Chemical Technologies in key sectors of the economy such as agriculture, industry, construction, energy and mobility engineering. The eminent webinar of Prof (Dr.) MM Sharma shall go a long way to inspire your new-gen researchers to engage in such new and emerging technologies”, said Prof PB Sharma Vice-Chancellor of AUG.

Dr Sanjana Vij coordinated the webinar for which excellent IT support was provided by Dr JS Sodhi and his team.