Chennai Student Mithun Pranav won Silver Medal in 16thAsian Schools Chess championships 2022

Chennai, 13th December 2022: Mithun Pranav participated in the 16th Asian Schools Chess Championship, which was held in Kalutara, Srilanka, and won the Silver in the classical format. Mithun Pranav is a class 3 student of Velammal Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Mogappair, Chennai have achieved in the championships.

The Chess Federation of Sri Lanka organised the 16th Asian Schools Chess Championships in 2022 on behalf of the Asian Chess Federation and FIDE, the World Chess Federation. At the Citrus Hotel in Waskaduwa. The Players from Bangladesh, India, Iran, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Malaysia, Mongolia, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Sri Lanka have been participated in the Championship 2022.

Mithun placed second in the Under 09 category of the Asian Schools Chess Championship 2022 in Sri Lanka for Individual Silver in the Classical format. Mithun came in second in his division with a fantastic score of 7.5 out of 9. He received the FIDE’s Candidate Master (CM) title as a result of this victory. The award ceremony for Classical was held at Temple Trees, the Colombo home of Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister.

In the Under 09 Category, the Mithun Team also took first place in the Classical, Rapid, and Blitz formats. At the age of 5 years and 4 months in 2019, Mithun became India’s Youngest Rapid Rated Player. Additionally, he has received numerous awards in the past for his outstanding accomplishments.