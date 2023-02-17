Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s governance policy was impeccable: Mahurkar

Friday Dialogue organized by IIMC

New Delhi, February 17: “The Great Maratha Emperor Shivaji Maharaj was concerned about the well-being of his people and his government was also working in that direction. He worked tirelessly throughout his lifetime to fight against the colonial rule and to preserve the religion and culture,” said Shri Uday Mahurkar, Information Commissioner, Government of India at the Friday Dialogue organized by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). DG IIMC, Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Dwivedi, Regional Directors, faculty members and students from all IIMC Regional Centers were present on the occasion.

Expressing views on the topic ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji and his Good Governance’, Shri Mahurkar said that Shivaji was a capable administrator who revived and preserved the people’s identity. He restored Chanakyaniti in administration, social issues, and so on. For a peaceful administration, Chhatrapati Shivaji appointed eight ministers known as the ‘Ashtapradhan,’ with each minister reporting directly to the ruler. To maintain fairness and stability he appointed people from all castes. For example, Pindaris– tribals of neighboring villages were also part of the Maratha army. Shivaji established an agricultural system in which the government maintained direct contact with the farmers to reduce the corruption perpetrated by middlemen.

Shri Mahurkar added that Shivaji provided financial help to Muslim saints and scholars. He appointed Muslims in the civil and military departments. Shivaji created a secular space under the Maratha administration.

The program was moderated by Dr. Rachna Sharma, Course Director, Digital Media, Welcome address was delivered by Prof. Sangeeta Pranvendra, Course Director, English Journalism and the vote of thanks was proposed by Ms. Bhavna Acharya, Assistant Professor, IIMC Dhenkanal.