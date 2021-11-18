Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to attend JK Lakshmipat University’s 9th Convocation and Founder’s Day

Jaipur, November 2021: Leading educational institute JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur is all set to celebrate the 111th Birth Anniversary of its founder, Lala Lakshmipat Singhania on November 23, 2021. Shri Bharat Hari Ji Singhania, Chancellor of the University and President, JK Organisation will be gracing the occasion with his presence. Shri Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister, Rajashthan will be the Chief Guest of the event.

Led by the Vice Chancellor of Prof (Dr) Dheeraj Sanghi, the program will be attended by dignitaries including the Pro Chancellor Dr. RP Singhania, the Pro VC Mr. Asheesh Gupta, Registrar Mr.K K Maheshwari, Members of the Board of Management and Academic Council, faculty, staff, graduating students and their parents.

Students from the Institute of Management and Institute of Engineering & Technology will be conferred with the graduation and post-graduation degrees on successful completion of BBA, B.Tech, MBA, M.Tech and PhD programmes.

“It’s a very emotional and at the same time heartening moment that the convocation came to an end. This convocation is actually a celebration of the undying spirit paired with an unquenchable thirst to learn, that our students have displayed in these years. We are quite excited to have a real event after last year’s online celebration owing to the coronavirus pandemic. We are honoured to have Shri Ashok Gehlot ji for gracing the occasion,” added Dr Sanghi.