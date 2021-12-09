Chief Minister of Karnataka inaugurates RV University – Two new Schools launched

The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Basavaraj Bommai today inaugurated RV University (RVU). He also launched the School of Computer Science & Engineering and School of Business which will commence courses from the year 2022. The event was attended by the Minister for Higher Education, Karnataka, Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan and several other notable dignitaries. The Chief Minister and the Higher Education Minister distributed COVID scholarships and merit scholarships instituted by the university to students.

The newly launched School of Computer Science and Engineering will offer a B. Tech (Hons.) in Computer Science & Engineering and a B.Sc. (Hons.) with specialization in Data Science, Decision Science and Computer Science. The new school of Business will offer a B.B.A. (Hons.) with specialization in Entrepreneurship, Finance, Marketing, Business Analytics and Human Resource Management. It will also offer a B. Com (Hons.) with specialization in Banking & Finance, Risk Management and Audit. In addition, RVU School of Business will launch an Executive MBA programme for working professionals in 2022.

In his Inaugural Address, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Basavaraj Bommai said, “It gives me immense pleasure to inaugurate a university of such calibre. Democracy is not just limited to elected representatives; it extends itself to the citizens of the country. Currently, there is an increased need for an active participating democracy rather than a structural one. This can only be achieved by the students, who are the path-breakers of tomorrow. Students educated in institutions such as RV University are not just enlightened, they shine their light for future generations as well.”

The Guest of Honour for the occasion, the Education Minister of Karnataka Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan said, “The present world relies on quality education for progress, especially with every sector becoming IT-enabled. The digital economy is booming, and our government has completely digitized the way we function in the sector. We have introduced changes that will make Karnataka the most sought-after destination for education and opportunities. RV University has started its operations at the most opportune time when the world needs high-skilled manpower. I would like to wish the students, faculty, and the Trust on the launch of this dream institution.”

In his Presidential Address, RV University Chancellor Dr. M.K. Panduranga Setty said, “RSST – RV University continues to be committed to the community of learners. Backed by its rich experience and academic excellence, RV University will aim to set new benchmarks in imparting quality education. On this joyous day, I dedicate RV University to the cause of education in our illustrious country and compliment everyone who contributed to the cause.”

Outlining the vision of the University, RV University Vice-Chancellor Professor (Dr) YSR Murthy said, “RV University has started its first year with eight programmes offering degrees in three Schools dealing with Liberal Arts, Design, Economics and Finance. We are delighted to launch today the School of Computer Science & Engineering and School of Business, which will start courses from the next academic year. We will have six schools and 20 programmes offering degrees in two years’ time, by 2023. At RV University, we have consciously embraced a multi-disciplinary research-cum- teaching university model as per the National Educational Policy.”

Referring to the ambitious 10-year strategic plan evolved by the RVU, Prof (Dr). Murthy said, “We wish to be a thought leader in various disciplines and produce outstanding next-generation leaders and entrepreneurs. RVU has already forged over 25 National and International collaborations so far and more are on the anvil. These partnerships will immensely benefit our students and faculty. Our latest partnership with Coursera will open unlimited learning opportunities to everyone. In ten years, time RVU plans to have 10 Schools, 650 faculty members, 10,000 students and 300 collaborations. We wish to make Karnataka and the country proud!”

Pro-Chancellor, RVU, Shri A.V.S. Murthy joined the Chancellor in felicitating the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour. Shri D.P. Nagaraj, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, RV University and Joint Secretary, Rashtreeya Sikshana Samiti Trust (RSST) facilitated the distribution of scholarship certificates to meritorious students by the Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister.

The technology-enabled new-age university aims to provide holistic and inclusive education to enable the aspiring generation of students in becoming well-rounded individuals. Aligning itself to the New Education Policy (NEP), the university will focus on the skilling and employability of students in addition to knowledge creation. The curriculum will be at pace with the global technological changes and the teaching would be experiential and encourage self-learning.

The university has over 200 students enrolled in the existing Schools of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Economics, and Design, in its maiden year of operations. In its quest to be a research-intensive university, RVU offers various scholarships to benefit its deserving students. The university aims to provide education that is globally relevant and makes its students technically skilled and employment ready.

Dr. M S Krupashankara, Registrar RV University thanked the dignitaries and the audience for their support and participation in the event.