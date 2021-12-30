CIE-IIITH commences 14th cohort of deep-tech accelerator Avishkar

30 December 2021, Hyderabad: Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at IIIT Hyderabad announced the onboarding of 4 startups for the 14th cohort of Avishkar Deep Tech accelerator. From an overwhelming application pool of 150 startups, the selection committee shortlisted 4 startups for the programme. The accelerator offers IIITH’s research support, business mentorship, market access and Rs 40L seed fund.

Avishkar is a 6-month cohort-based accelerator programme facilitated jointly by CIE, IIIT Hyderabad, Co-creation Consulting, and SucSeed Indovation Fund. It brings together the deep-tech expertise of IIITH’s research labs and the opportunity of working within the ecosystem of IIITH Foundation while engaging in in-depth business mentoring from Co-creation consulting and Investor connections from SucSEED Indovation Fund. The program focuses on honing the business plan, team, and overall strategy of the startups and getting the startups business investment-ready. It facilitates the startups’ journey from a seed level to a VC/Angel level readiness.

Prof. Ramesh Loganathan, COO CIE-IIITH says “Connecting research with startups is a key need to help realize deep-tech innovation that can succeed in the markets. Happy to see yet another cohort of Avishkar commencing”

The startups in this cohort are:

– Hirex.ai, a cognitive voice-bot solution for automated hiring interviews.

– CometLabs, an AI-powered solution for hiring deeptech developers by competitive development events and bootcamps.

– Embedsense, an industrial IoT company providing remote monitoring, process optimization, and predictive maintenance in moulding manufacturing setup.

– WebNyay, an online dispute resolution ecosystem end-to-end digital platform for the resolution of complaints and disputes in an efficient, speedy, flexible, and inexpensive manner.

Avishkar, through the six years, has enabled a number of alumni Avishkar startups. That have since raised external VC funding. Revos (USD 4M), Instoried(USD 8M) Scholr(Acquired by Edtech giant of India, Byju’s), Paymatrix (Acquired by Muthoot) among others.