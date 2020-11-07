City’s Edutech Startup, 360Onlinecourses in association with ICT Academy of Kerala, a Social Enterprise, supported by Government of India announces Courses in Data Science, Cyber Security and Full Stack Development with an assured virtual internship with Tata Consultancy Services

City’s Startup, 360 Online Courses, an Edutech Vertical of Brand ‘N’ Digital (OPC) Pvt Ltd, a NASSCOM Accredited Technology Company founded by a retired commissioned officer from Indian Army announces 3 Online Courses in Data Science, Cyber Security and Full Stack Development. All these are 6 Months Online Courses certified by Industry experts.

The courses which will be commenced in December are offered in association with ICT Academy of Kerala, a Social Enterprise, supported by the Government of India and Government of Kerala and its IT Industry.

In a world where 2.5 quintillion bytes of data is produced every day, a professional who can organize this humongous data to provide business solutions is indeed the hero. Such is the career prospect of the Data Science

Similarly, Cybersecurity is also the most sought after career. It is the practice of defending computers, servers, mobile devices, electronic systems, networks, and data from malicious attacks. With billions of devices across the globe, one can imagine the demand for a Cyber Security professional

A full-stack web development course is about how to design and develop complete websites from start to finish, including front-end, back-end, databases, debugging, testing, version control and other essential technologies. With digitization sweeping the world all over, the prospects for the trained professionals can be very good.

These online courses are the most affordable and reliable. These courses will be beneficial to those who cannot afford to go to private training Centers due to exorbitant fees charged. Also, we will aim these courses at those Fauji(Soldiers) who retire from the Army, so that they will be able to embrace new-age technologies to engage well after their retirement.

Brand N Digital is set by a voluntarily retired Commissioned Officer from Indian Army. From Combatant Commissioned Officer to an NSG Commando, UN Peacekeeper to Digital Entrepreneur, Col. Anil Kumar NR made his mark in whatever he did.

A combatant soldier has to leave service at a relatively young age after 17 years of service, gets around Rs 18,000/- per month and has to look after his family and children’s education. My endeavour is to upskill them to get a better job rather than a traditional 2nd career option being a security guard, Col Anil Kumar said.

The fees vary from Rs 17,900 /- to Rs 25,000/-. Since it is being run on a PPP model by both private and government institutions, it even offers installments to students for their convenience.

We are offering up to 25 per cent to the deserving candidates.

These courses are recognized globally.

For more details, please log in www. 360onlinecourses.com