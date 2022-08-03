Civilsdaily unveils a new offline centre in Pune, gears up to mentor UPSC and MPSC aspirants

Maharashtra, August 03, 2022: Civilsdaily, one of India’s leading student-centric platforms for UPSC preparation announces its first offline centre in the city of Pune. The centre is designed to provide affordable coaching to aspirants of UPSC/MPSC examinations to Pune and Maharashtra candidates. It has already started accepting applications.

Four rank holders from Pune have encouraged Civilsdaily to provide a conducive ecosystem and distinguished content leveraging on bleeding-edge technologies for the Maharashtra candidates. Even before the official opening, the Pune center has got over 100 student admissions.

With an impeccable reputation, Civilsdaily has emerged as the best online platform for IAS 2021-22 exam preparations. More such offline centers will be established in the immediate future across India.

Mr. Sajal Singh, Co-Founder, Civilsdaily said “Our teaching methodology has been perfected over years. We pioneered mentorship, tikdam technique, listicles, stories, mains high scoring tips and various other innovations that are now offered across the industry. Youth of Maharashtra is ambitious and aspirational. With the opening of our brand-new facility in Pune, we want to help them achieve their goals.”

The new center would accommodate 1,000 plus aspirants and provide them with the guidance needed for their preparations and continue to create the most student-centric platform for UPSC / MPSC preparation.