CL Educate acqui-hires largest NCR Franchisee Knowledge Tree to accelerate post-pandemic growth

New Delhi, 17 March 2022: Career Launcher, a part of CL Educate Ltd and one of India’s leading edtech and competitive test preparation platforms, today announced the acqui-hire of Knowledge Tree, the largest CL business partner of the Delhi NCR region. Knowledge Tree (KT), founded and run by Deepak Madan and Jitin Arora, runs three of the NCR location centers in Gurugram and Faridabad. They now join and lead the CL Delhi-NCR team, focused on accelerating business growth through a blended/omni-channel model approach.

Deepak Madan, Director at Knowledge Tree said: “This is homecoming for us, with a greater responsibility to grow the business in the post Covid-19 era”. Jitin Arora, Co-founder at Knowledge Tree added: “Our team is delighted at this integration as it offers faster and wider career growth for all our team members too.” Deepak and Jitin worked at Career Launcher as employees for a few years before taking up franchisee centres in Gurugram and Faridabad.

Sujatha Kshirsagar, President and Chief Business Officer, Career Launcher stated: “Our ground leadership gets hugely strengthened as Deepak and Jitin are test-prep industry veterans with over 20 years’ experience in the test prep Industry, initially as employees and later as Business Partners. We are looking to double revenues in Delhi NCR through aggressive product and distribution expansion in the next 36 months.”

“Our consistent focus to maximise shareholder returns continues as we respond to the post Covid-19 world through specific strategies and structures. We see ourselves in a very good trajectory for the next 36-48 months of undiluted execution focus. This is another step in that direction,” said Nikhil Mahajan, Executive Director, Finance Group CEO, CL Educate.