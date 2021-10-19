Clark Art Institute Presents Opening Lecture For Competiting Currents: 20th-Century Japanese Prints

Williamstown, Massachusetts—On Saturday, November 6, in conjunction with the opening of Competing Currents: 20th-Century Japanese Prints, the Clark Art Institute will present a lecture by exhibition curator Oliver Ruhl. The lecture will be presented live via Zoom and Facebook Live at 2 pm.

Competing Currents: 20th-Century Japanese Prints explores two parallel Japanese print-making movements through the Clark’s collection of shin-hanga and sōsaku-hanga works. Although conceived in opposition, these two movements became deeply intertwined. By focusing on two key moments in the international exchange of Japanese prints in the twentieth century, the inter-war period and the post-war period, the exhibition considers how travel, tourism, and commercialism intersected within the medium of printmaking during the period.

Ruhl is a recent graduate of the Williams College Graduate Program in the History of Art, jointly administered with the Clark. He developed the exhibition while completing an internship at the Clark under Anne Leonard, the Manton Curator of Prints, Drawings, and Photographs. In addition to his time at the Clark, Ruhl has held positions at The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, the Cleveland Museum of Art, and Williams College Museum of Art. He is currently a PhD candidate in the field of Japanese art history at The University of California, Los Angeles.

Advance registration is required. Registrants will receive an email with a private Zoom link to this live virtual program before the event. The event will also be broadcast via Facebook Live. For more information and to register, visit clarkart.edu/events.

Generous support for Competing Currents: 20th-Century Japanese Prints is provided by Elizabeth Lee.

