Class XII Students Of DPS RNE Receive A Heartfelt Farewell ‘Hasta La Vista’

Giving a ceremonious farewell to Class 12th students, DPS Raj Nagar Extension, one of India’s top-tier academic institutions, organized a cultural dance festival, ‘Hasta La Vista- 2023’, to present students with an entertainment spectacular as they bid adieu to their alma mater. The students of class XI organized a soulful event for their seniors with numerous song and dance performances.

Kritin Agarwal and Shubhangi Shanker were crowned Mr. DPS and Ms DPS, respectively, while Vansh Tyagi and Yashita Sharma were given the title of Style Icon-Male and Style Icon-Female, respectively. Shlok Jha and Ananya Bhatt graced the function as the most well-dressed individuals and were awarded the title of Best Attire- Male and Best Attire- Female, respectively. A delicious lunch was also organized for the students that they thoroughly enjoyed. The Dancing on DJ programme, which concluded the event, had everyone dancing in joy.