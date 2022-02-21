Classplus honors teachers during the first ever Classplus Edupreneur Awards

Hyderabad, Feb 21, 2022: Classplus, a mobile platform for educators and content creators to launch their online teaching businesses, felicitated 30+ educators from Hyderabad during the Classplus Edupreneur Awards ceremony held at Radisson Blu, Banjara Hills this Sunday. This was the first such award show organized exclusively for teachers in Hyderabad and honoured them for their contribution to nation-building through education. 200+ renowned and leading educators attended the event. The awards were presented across various categories including National Educator Award, Skilling India Award, Leading Collaborator Award, Edu-streamer Award, Super Star Award, and King of Downloads Award among others.

“Educators are going beyond their call of duty to teach students across the country, even during the toughest of times. What they are doing is commendable and that’s why we, at Classplus, wanted to felicitate them for their remarkable contribution to the society”, said the team that organized the award ceremony.

Additionally, the event included a growth talk by the Classplus team which aimed to enlighten the educators of the benefits of taking their coaching classes online. The team also shared tips and tricks on how to grow their teaching business beyond offline classes and reach out to more and more students outside their localities through an app powered by Classplus. The event also provided the educators with the opportunity to network with each other and get inspired by the ones who’ve taken their classes to the next level by adopting technology.