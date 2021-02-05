Classplus launches a new campaign conceptualized by Option Designs featuring former cricketer Sourav Ganguly starring as ‘Mentor Dada,’ a never seen triple role

Gurgaon: Classplus, in collaboration with Option Designs launched the latest campaign starring Sourav Ganguly, a first-ever triple role for, Classplus, India’s first mobile platform that enables local coaching institutes to take their offline institutes online. The campaign encompasses the challenges faced by teachers who struggle to keep up with the digital age. This is the second ad film of a 2 part series. The earlier ad focussed on the emotional journey of Mrs. Banerjee, a teacher who struggled to keep up with the digital education means of today. The ad was a huge success with over 5 million views in the first three days after the launch.

Mukul Rustagi, Co-founder, Classplus, mentioned “It is very satisfying to see the hard work put in by Option Designs. They were able to capture the emotions perfectly in the earlier ad and we hope this ad proves to be a success too. We look forward to serving more educators in the internet age of today and help them build their online presence with support from our latest campaign.”

“After the success of the emotional route with the previous film where Dada empowers Mrs. Bannerjee with a new identity as a teacher, we decided to go with a comical route. With this film, we showcased the benefits of adopting a remote teaching model through Classplus and how it can unlock limitless growth for the educators. The film explores humor and wit with a Talismanic Avatar, Mentor Dada, who inspires India’s educators to evolve and digitally manage their coaching and tuition setups with ease.” said Japneet Singh, The Campaign Head, and CEO – Option Designs.

Everyone involved in the campaign was confident of establishing Classplus as a solution that simplifies day to day operations for educators and provides a unique opportunity to build their brand in the comfort of their smartphones. Classplus is India’s largest platform for educators to launch their teaching business, with 50,000+ educators across the country as its users.