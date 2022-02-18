CMRU School of Legal Studies student bags title for first National Open Moot Court competition

Bengaluru, 18th February 2022: CMRU School of Legal Studies, Bengaluru has emerged as the winner at the 1st Virtual National Moot Court Competition 2022 organized by AP Goyal Shimla University.

The theme of the competition was, ‘Whether provisions of the Indian Penal Code 1860, are sufficient to deal with the mob lynching crisis?’. The moot proposition dealt with cutting edge questions around the mob lynching crisis. Participants were required to prepare and present both sides of the issue. The competition consisted of 3 rounds with different sets of judges in each round. There were 51 teams in the preliminary round, 22 in the semi-finals, and only two teams qualified for the finals CMRU School of Legal Studies and OP Jindal Global Law School.

The final was judged by sitting judges of the Himachal Pradesh High court. Riddhi Dasgupta, 3rd Semester B.A.,LL.B. (Hons), student of CMRU School of Legal Studies, scored 96 in the preliminaries, 91 in semi-finals and 91 in finals, securing the highest among all participants in each of the rounds and was, therefore, she was placed 1st throughout the competition.