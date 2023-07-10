Cobham and Ultra Electronics pledge £5 million investment in UK skills

The scholarship programme will offer up to 500 students funding for each year of their university education.

LONDON, 10th July 2023: In an effort to support and encourage the next generation of engineers, Cobham and Ultra Electronics, two leading UK defence, aerospace and technology companies have today announced the Cobham & Ultra Scholarship programme for university students from underrepresented groups.

Pledging a total of £5 million to six universities – with the potential of two more to come – that are recognised both in the United Kingdom and globally as leaders in engineering given their reputation and research in the field, the fund hopes to support over a hundred students starting their studies in September 2023 who will receive funding for each remaining year of their undergraduate degree. Supporting up to 500 students over the life of the fund, Cobham and Ultra Electronics have worked with the institutions located across the UK to guarantee the scholarship conditions ensure students most in need of financial support are selected.

Engineering is at the heart of what Cobham and Ultra Electronics do. For example, Ultra Electronics currently employs over 600 engineers in the UK alone, who work on military hardware, satellite communications and projects which ensure the UK and its allies’ national security. The £5 million worth of funding builds on this impressive feat and continues both Cobham and Ultra’s significant investment in advancing defence capabilities and staying ahead of the ever-evolving threat.

The Cobham & Ultra scholarship is a collaboration with engineering faculty leaders from the University of Oxford, University of Strathclyde, University of Nottingham, Northumbria University, Queen’s University Belfast and University of York. These universities have already received their scholarship funding, while discussions around funding agreements are ongoing with two other leading institutions. This collaboration could also potentially see students access a number of added benefits including first-hand mentoring and guidance, should students wish for it.

In addition, Cobham and Ultra Electronics’ relationship with the prestigious universities will allow the chance for students studying a range of engineering degrees including electrical and electronic, civil and mechanical to explore work experience opportunities and even a year in industry.

Shonnel Malani, Chairman of the Board of Cobham and Ultra Electronics stated: “Ultra Electronics and Cobham’s history are steeped in contributing to the UK’s national security, and through this investment we are ensuring the UK maintains this defensive capability moving forward. This investment unlocks future growth, boosts productivity and will help build the skilled workforce of the future in the UK.

Further to this, our £5 million pledge to these leading engineering higher-education institutions offers students from underrepresented groups the opportunity to pursue their educational goals and build a stronger platform for success in their future careers and life ambitions.”

