CoGC, UK collaborates with SIHS to strengthen their presence in India…

28th July 2022: City of Glasgow College (CoGC) and the Scottish Institute of Hospitality (SIHS) are delighted to announce a new partnership in key courses which strengthens their presence in India.

This exciting new collaboration has chosen Nashik in the northern Indian state of Maharashtra to locate the new vocational institute which will deliver courses to prepare students for an exciting global career in International Culinary and Hospitality management.

The SIHS campus will provide a uniquely compact and caring environment, while living up to the commitment of Scottish-style experience, and its initial phase will deliver courses in Hospitality, Culinary & Cabin Crew Operations.

In this new partnership, the course curriculum and assessments will be supervised by leading professionals from COGC and a blend of faculty from India and COGC will deliver modules in all the programmes. SIHS is looking to start the admission process by the end of this month and commence the first batch in September this year. Upon successful completion, students will be conferred an award by either Scottish Qualifications Authority, UK, or City of Glasgow College, UK.

Commenting on the partnership with SIHS, Carla Gethin, Director of Business Partnerships, City of Glasgow College, said: “We’re excited to be widening our reach in India. The City of Glasgow College is ranked number one in the Scottish sector for success in student attainment in combined Further and Higher Education. Transnational education (TNE) offers Indian students the ability to gain Scottish qualifications without leaving their home country, making high-quality education accessible and affordable.

“India’s young population is a valuable asset to economic growth and we see the potential to support capacity building and human resource development through partnerships with Indian partners. We are therefore delighted to announce our partnership with the Scottish Institute in Hospitality Sciences to offer training designed to meet the aspirations of students while providing the supply of skilled manpower through excellent, innovative vocational and technical training.”

Commenting on the development, Mr. Manoj Neelamegan, Dean, Scottish Institute of Hospitality Sciences, said: “At SIHS, the students will gain first-hand experience from the industry while studying at the campus. Weekly practice at hotels, industry familiarisation trips, regular interaction with industry professionals, seminars, and guest lecturers from the experts are a few of many activities that ensure first-hand experience. Additionally, our academic collaboration with City of Glasgow College ensures a superior education that is on par with international standards. Our faculties are obliged to provide impeccable training for our students. We strive to mould our students to be industry-ready with a global knowledge of tourism and hospitality. Our aim is ‘creating leaders for global hospitality and we believe in the philosophy of ‘learning by doing.”

The SIHS infrastructure is designed to give students an experience similar to that at the City of Glasgow College. This includes a Culinary studio, Baking studio, Student lounge with indoor games, and a digital library with 100% access to COGC’s hospitality training room and knowledge repository. A novel part of the facility is a cafe run which is managed by students and open to the public to give them practical training. The faculty from SIHS & COGC will deliver particular modules and, after graduation, students will be conferred certification from the City of Glasgow College under the Scottish Credit and Qualification Framework. The following programmes will be offered during 22 – 23:

1. National Certificate in Hotel, Restaurant, and Bar Operations (Developed by City of Glasgow College, UK, and Awarded by the Scottish Qualifications Authority, UK)

2. National Qualification in Professional Cookery (Developed by City of Glasgow College, UK, and Awarded by the Scottish Qualifications Authority, UK)

3. Diploma in Air Cabin Crew Operations (Awarded by City of Glasgow College, UK)