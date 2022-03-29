CollegeDekho acquires PrepBytes – Further strengthens CollegeDekho Learn

Gurugram, March 2022: CollegeDekho, India’s largest student enrollment platform, has acquired PrepBytes in a cash + equity deal and continues expanding its learning and upskilling vertical CollegeDekho Learn. CollegeDekho is expected to hit a 4x revenue run rate growth over its last year’s numbers and scale further to maximize its growth this year.

CollegeDekho caters to around 50% of all college searches in India. It has facilitated over 300,000 college applications and ensured over 60,000 admissions since its inception. CollegeDekho will utilise PrepBytes’ platform to further enhance CollegeDekho Learn. PrepBytes will be able to capitalise on CollegeDekho’s huge reach whilst foraying into non-coding courses as well.

PrepBytes is a coding platform that has users from more than 1500 Tier 2 and Tier 3 colleges and they help these users to learn coding in a personalized manner with the help of well-built courses and programs along with expert mentors to provide guidance. Its robust placement guarantee programs help the students get placed in IT/Software/Internet companies.

CollegeDekho Learn and PrepBytes cumulatively have more than 155,000 users who are using the platforms to attend more than 92,000 hours of sessions.

“CollegeDekho is a one-stop solution for a student’s entire higher education journey, and we are always looking at avenues that help us cement that claim even further. PrepBytes adds the vocational element to our already rapidly growing Learn business. This will also mark our first foray in providing placements related services to our students.” said Ruchir Arora, Co-Founder and CEO of CollegeDekho. “CollegeDekho and PrepBytes share a common vision of improving the quality of education and making students industry-ready. We see this collaboration as a match made in heaven. We are excited to take this journey ahead from here and help more and more students have a successful career through our learning segment.” Mamta Kumari, Co-Founder and CEO, PrepBytes.

The PrepBytes founding team will join CollegeDekho’s senior leadership and continue to operate independently as this adds brings fundamentally additive value to each other.

CollegeDekho now runs multiple businesses across student enrollment, study abroad, online learning, education lending and is looking at more avenues for inorganic growth.