CollegeDekho receives USD 9 million as Winter Capital doubles down on its investments

Mumbai, 22 December 2022: CollegeDekho, India’s largest college admissions, and higher education services ecosystem, has received a fresh infusion of USD 9 Million (~INR 73.34 Crores) from its existing investor – Winter Capital Partners (WCP) in an ongoing round. According to reports, funding in EdTech witnessed a sharp drop of 39% in 2022 versus last year. This fresh infusion of funds by existing investors is a testament to the accelerated revenue growth and future outlook of CollegeDekho.

The company’s revenues reached nearly 100 Cr in FY 21-22 and it is on track to double it in the coming financial year while also turning EBITDA positive.

Speaking on the eve of this funding, Ruchir Arora, CEO & Co-founder of CollegeDekho said “India has been witnessing a shakeout in the EdTech startup space but this fresh round from our existing investors is a testament to the remarkable growth that CollegeDekho team has delivered. Having built a solid foundation, and with the backing of a fantastic team and our investors, we are aiming to double our revenue in the coming fiscal year. CollegeDekho started with a vision of building a globally-trusted education ecosystem and today we are more confident than ever that we are well on our path to do so.”

CollegeDekho raised USD 35 million in Series B last November. That round of funding was led by Winter Capital, ETS Strategic Capital – the private equity investments arm of ETS (creator of the TOEFL® tests and GRE® General Test), Calega, Man Capital, Disrupt ADQ, and QIC. Prior to this fresh round of funding, CollegeDekho had raised over USD 45 million in funding.

CollegeDekho has leveraged its proprietary Common Application Form platform to assist 50,000 students to get enrolled in over 1500 colleges. With more than 16 Cr visitors, it is India’s largest higher-education search and discoverability ecosystem.