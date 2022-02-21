CollegeDekho’s Study Abroad to conduct a webinar on ‘Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) is Accepted’ for students wishing to appear for the examination

Gurugram, February 21, 2021: CollegeDekho which is India’s largest higher education premium counselling-admissions service provider through its Study Abroad vertical has partnered with ETS Global to conduct a webinar on ‘Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) is Accepted’ for students who are non-native speakers of the English Language and want to enrol in English speaking universities.

The virtual meet and greet will be Live and conducted by Esther Park, Associate Director, TOEFL Client Relations, from Canada directly addressing TOEFL-related queries for the aspirants. Through this webinar, aspirants can get exposure to the English language test which has wide acceptability across the globe.

x

Esther Park, the Canadian representative of the ETS TOEFL programme, aims to assist academic institutions in Canada in meeting their international student recruitment goals by leveraging her 15 years of expertise and experience in partnership development, account management, channel building, and direct student recruitment for the English language (teaching) sector in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. She is also committed to promoting student mobility and improving educational quality and equity.

Day & Date –Friday, February 25, 2022

Times – 6:30 PM-7:30 PM

x

Webinar Registration Link https://zoom.us/webinar/register/4016439604891/WN_EtdhxCCORpenm0CkjEfGEw

CollegeDekho’s Study Abroad platform aids students’ admission to global universities. From counselling to shortlisting of colleges as well as Visa and Application Process, the platform helps students from the beginning till the end of their study abroad journey, free of cost!