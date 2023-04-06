‘CONFLUENCE 23’, A group art exhibition organised by Welham Old Boys Society (WOBS)

April 1st to 8th, 2023 at The Stainless Gallery, Mathura Road, New Delhi

The alumni network of Welham Old Boys Society (WOBS), celebrates 40 years of its inception and commemorates it by bringing together creative individuals from diverse disciplines and backgrounds in their first ever eight day creative program showcasing artworks by school alumni and other creative practitioners in a group art exhibition, ‘CONFLUENCE 23’ at The Stainless Gallery, Mathura Road, New Delhi from April 1st to 8th, 2023.

Present on the occasion were Senior Artist Rajiv Lochan, Humaira Mishra (Great Granddaughter of Dr. Zakir Hussain, former President of India and founder of Jamia Millia Islamia University), Fashion Designers Abhishek Gupta and Dhruv Sehgal, Delhi Based Model / Socialite Bandana Sondhi, Art Collector and well known intellectual property lawyer Tejshree Savara, Well known Artists Vibhor Sogani, Kunal Batra, Shabbir Santosh (Son of legendary master artist G. R. Santosh), Senior Architect Mukul Goyal, Art Collectors Rashi and Kunal Ganeriwala, Radio Jockeys Kartik Mahajan, Director Radio City Mr. Ravi Gujjar, Advocate Kirtiman Singh, Art Collector and well known intellectual property lawyer Tejshree Savara, Actress Dipanita Sharma and others.

‘CONFLUENCE 23’ is a collection of artworks from 29 Artists that includes Acclaimed Fashion Designer Abhishek Gupta, Amrai Dua, legendary animation film maker late Arnab Chaudhuri, Aryan Arora, Avi Kripalani, Cyril Kuhn, Dhaarna Jaisinghani, Divyam Raghunath, Divyaman Singh, Dr. Abhishek Gaurav, Gareema Shankar, Hajra Ahmad, Harveen Roohi Kapur, Himanshu Agarwal, Jagjit Singh, Kunal Batra, Malvika Singh, Manish Issar, Senior Architect Mukul Goyal, Muzammil Hussain, Nikita Gambhir, Nipurama S. Saakshar Makhija, Bangkok based progressive dancer Sejal Surendra Sood, Shoaib Shawl, Graphic Designer Sudeep Chaudhuri, Upam Lahkar, Vaishali Gupta and Vibhor Sogani

Brought to existence by school’s principal Mr. S. Kandhari, an ex-student of the school, WOBS through ‘CONFLUENCE 23’ endeavors to foster workable professional collaborative alliances for art enthusiasts by providing them a platform to showcase their work and to celebrate their achievements. The participants of this art exhibition are professional artists, photographers, architects, fashion designers, interior designers, product designers, graphic designers and also include an educationalist, an art therapist, a dancer and a practicing doctor. Participants are not just limited to Welham Boys School Dehradun, but also envelop other alumni from Welham Girls School Dehradun, Doon School, Lawrence School Sanawar, Mayo College Girls Ajmer, Daly College Indore, Delhi College of Arts as well.

Buckled up onto a voyage of sorts, Rohit Jaiswal (President, Welham Old Boys Society) shares his thoughts, “The exhibition aims at bringing together Welham Boys’ alumni from different walks of life across generations to converge at one juncture where they all share one language and thought through art. It specifically ventures to showcase and promote exceptionally skilled younger trained artists that have studied in prestigious art institutions in India and abroad.”

Being a non-profit earning society Welham Old Boys Society (WOBS) attempts not just to promote art but ensures to specifically provide an appropriate infrastructure for participants to freely express themselves and have the comfort of having their artworks correctly archived.

A group art exhibition, CONFLUENCE 23, Comprehensive Programme Schedule :

Sunday, April 2nd, 2023: THE OLIPHANT EDITOR’S BUNK with Amish Mulmi & Sidharth Singh from 7pm to 9pm

Monday, April 3rd, 2023: PANEL DISCUSSION, True Crime – OTT’s New Success Mantra – Where News & Entertainment Meet with Abhinandan Sekhri, Kaveree Bamzai and Shefali Bhushan from 3.30pm to 5pm

Tuesday, April 4th, 2023: UNFLITERED EMOTIONS, Talk by Gareema Shankar from 5.30pm to 7.30pm

Wednesday, April 5th, 2023: AESTHETICS & PROCESSES, Talk by Anica Kochhar & Sushant Maini from 7pm to 9pm

Thursday, April 6th, 2023: CULTURAL RELEVANCE THROUGH INTERIOR DESIGN, Talk by Ravisha Thacker Merchant from 7 pm to 9 pm