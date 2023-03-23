Cookbook Passion – Available Now from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback and eBook editions of Cookbook Passion by Pamela Kure Grogan. published by Gaudium Publishing, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works of non-fiction.

A cookbook with a historic recipe anthology does not easily define the wonder of tracking the evolution of the cookbook and the modernization of the kitchen. Pamela Kure Grogan’s My Cookbook Passion draws upon a vintage selection from her 3,000 volume cookbook collection showcasing the changing palates of those at-home and at-travel epicureans.

Margaret Lane of Midwest Book Review writes, “Expertly compiled with informative commentary by dedicated cookbook collector Pamela Kure Grogan, and will have a very special appeal and interest for professional chefs, enthusiastic food lovers, and kitchen cooks at home who want to try out the heirloom recipes they will find within its pages.”

Ann B., Executive Director of the Maryland Historical Society calls it, “A colorful and beautifully designed book, Cookbook Passion captures American culinary history and entertains with a sprinkle of recipes throughout. A fun read and an important resource for research libraries.”

My Cookbook Passion reaches several audiences: chefs, food lovers, and those at home who want to try the heirloom recipes. More than a cookbook, My Cookbook Passion can serve as a colorful coffee table book or a well-worn cooking resource guide. It is a travel history where nostalgia becomes refreshed and relevant, and one reads into the pages the passion of Pamela Kure Grogan’s recipe selections of the timeless.

Pamela Kure Grogan worked for twenty years as Store Manager at Williams Sonoma and at Sur La Table kitchen stores. She also served as Food Editor for an online food company. Today, Pamela is an active ‘passionate baker’ with her fan-followed social media sites, kitchen a’stir.

Cookbook Passion, by Pamela Kure Grogan, 276 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-202-9, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com

Histria Books

7181 N. Hualapai Way, Suite 130-86, Las Vegas, NV 89166 USA

HistriaBooks.com

(561) 299-0802