Newswise — AMES, IA – Cornell College and the Debbie and Jerry Ivy College of Business at Iowa State University are teaming up in a new partnership that streamlines the acceptance process for Cornell students interested in enrolling in one of three Ivy master’s programs offered. Students who meet certain criteria agreed upon by both schools will not have to pay an application fee and will be automatically accepted into the following programs:

Master of finance

Master of information systems

Master of accounting

The agreement became effective on March 1.

Cornell College is a liberal arts college of approximately 1,000 students in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Students must earn a Cornell College bachelor’s degree related to economics and business and maintain a certain grade point average (3.25 for the master of finance and master of accounting programs and 3.0 for the master of information systems).

This is the first partnership of its kind for Ivy.

“We are looking for talented students,” said Valentina Salotti, associate dean for academic affairs and diversity at the Ivy College of Business. “We look at Cornell as a place where we can find the type of student who is really engaged and already used to critical thinking.”

Students who would like to be considered for financial aid are encouraged to apply by the priority deadline of May 1 of their final year at Cornell and no later than June 1. Five spots will be reserved in each program for Cornell students. The finance and information systems programs are estimated to take three semesters, while the accounting program takes two semesters.

Sam Sivaskandan, director of recruiting for professional master’s programs at the Ivy College of Business, said this agreement will help keep talented students in Iowa and build the skills of those who want to pursue international business opportunities. A variety of career opportunities await those who pursue a master’s degree in these fields.

“Graduate education will make a steep change in one’s life in terms of their earnings and their career path, not just the money part–which you earn more–but you have more jobs that you are qualified for over your entire lifetime,” Sivaskandan said.

“This partnership is wonderful for Cornell,” said Cornell College Professor of Economics and Business Santhi Hejeebu, the co-chair of Cornell’s Department of Economics and Business. “We have many promising students who have had a rich on-campus experience, and we want to create those next steps for those students and make them easy to climb. This partnership does that. We have an opportunity to open new doors for our students.”

Hejeebu is already excited to talk with current and future students about this opportunity.

“This program is a great vote of confidence in our curriculum and what Cornell offers to our students,” Hejeebu said. “Faculty who are experts in their field came and evaluated our program and said, ‘yeah, we want to be a part of that. We like what you are doing a lot, and your students are welcome at our institution and have guaranteed admission.’”