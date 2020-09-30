Coronavirus Outbreak: BSDU Jaipur announces 100% fee waiver for existing and New Students

Jaipur:

Rajendra and Ursula Joshi Charitable Trust (RUJCT) the sponsoring body of Bhartiya Skill Development University (BSDU) Jaipur has announced a tuition fee waiver for all the existing students of the university enrolled in the B.Voc and M.Voc programs for the session 2020-21. The BSDU, in a notification, said it has also extended 100% tuition fees waiver policy for the newly admitted B.Voc students whose parents’ annual income does not exceed Rupees Four lacs. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the financial hardship faced by the BSDU student’s community, who not only been kept away from supervised practical training but some of them are also on the verge of discontinuing their studies due to the financial crisis faced by their parents.

COVID 19 Pandemic has caused a serious effect in different forms on the humankind globally. A silver lining at this time of distress is the promulgation of National Education Policy 2020 which will bring into prominence the roles of vocational education and apprenticeship and will thus ensure higher employability of the students through the process of appropriate Skill development. To support this transformational initiative of the Government in the education sector and to fulfil the dreams of Late Dr. R K Joshi and Mrs. Ursula Joshi, RUJCT and BSDU have taken the initiative to reach the unreached.

Message from the President | Dr. Achintya Choudhury

Dr. Achintya Choudhury welcomes this grand gesture of the Rajendra and Ursula Joshi Charitable Trust at the time of distress. While India has some of the very best academic institutions in the world, the skilling has remained an unchartered territory for the last few decades. He further stated that this sponsorship would certainly act as a major confidence booster for aspiring students, and their parents during this time of distress due to COVID 19 pandemic.