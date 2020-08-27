COVID-19 Success Story: India’s 3rd Best Private University Extends Admissions Deadline; Classes to Commence Online

MIT World Peace University announces extension of it’s online admissions to over 80+ UG and PG programs. University gears up to commence classes online in August 2020 after witnessing a 100% success rate in placements this year.

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), located in the heart of Pune City, has a long-standing 37-year legacy in providing an industry-acclaimed, globally recognized, value-based education that is highly competitive and garners top placements each year.

Ranked as the 3rd best private university to study in India (India Today – 2018) and the 15th best for placements in India (Times Of India – 2019), MIT-WPU boasts of:

● A global alumni base of over 100,000

● An expert academic advisory panel

● State-of-the-art infrastructure

● An award-winning research-oriented faculty

● Over 80+ UG and PG programs

● An active campus life

Covid-19 Success Story

One of the leading universities in the country, MIT World Peace University has successfully streamlined its entire admissions process for all the UG programs and PG programs. Through its online admissions process, it has empowered students across the nation to appear for their college admissions from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Here are some quick highlights of their online admissions process:

1. Online Application Form: The first step of the admissions process starts by filling out the program-specific online application form. Any student can apply for any one of the 80+ UG and PG programs available at MIT-WPU by filling out this online application form available on the university’s official website and submitting the form online by paying a nominal application fee.

2. Online Entrance Exam: After submitting the online form, the student can move on to the second step of the admissions process, which is appearing for the online entrance exam. The university has successfully devised its own online entrance exam for both UG and PG programs.

The online entrance exam for the UG programs is the UGPET (Under Graduate Program Entrance Test) while the online entrance exam for the PG programs is the PGPET (Post Graduate Program Entrance Test). Both of these entrance tests are basic aptitude tests at the UG and PG level, respectively and follow the computer-based MCQ (multiple choice questions) format.

Depending on which program you are applying for, you may either appear for the online entrance exam or submit a relevant score of any of the recognized entrance exams that you may have appeared for. Students need to check which exam or score they need to submit in this second step of the online admissions process. This will vary from program to program and all details can be found here.

3. Personal Interview (PI) Round: After the second step of appearing for an online entrance exam/submitting a relevant score, the student will then have to appear for the Personal Interview or PI round which will be a telephonic round. The details and schedule of this round is personally communicated to the students and also posted on the official website.

4. Merit List: After appearing for the 3-step admissions process, the students can then check if they have been selected for the program by checking the merit list. The program-specific merit lists are usually declared on the university’s website. Students need to check the homepage of the official website on a regular basis to be aware of these important announcements.

5. Secure Admissions: After the merit list is declared, students will be communicated about their admissions status and those who secure provisional admission offer letters from MIT-WPU need to confirm their admissions by paying the first instalment of fees for the program.

6. Online Classes: Given the current lockdown situation and considering safety concerns in the future, the university has decided to commence classes online from the month of August this year for most programs, maintaining strict schedules. With a robust digital infrastructure and an exhaustive virtual library, MIT World Peace University has been successfully conducting e-lectures and e-classes throughout this pandemic and will continue to do so during the course of this pandemic. This will ensure that students do not lose out on their crucial academic year and utilize their time to pursue their full-time university degrees at the UG and PG level.

The above admission process ensures that all students can appear seamlessly for their crucial college admissions this year from the very comfort and safety of their homes even in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and there is no need for any face-to-face meetings or campus visits.

Top Placements at MIT-WPU

Apart from taking the entire admissions process online, MIT-WPU also boasts of ensuring 100% internships and placements to its students across disciplines covering 80+ programs. With relentless support from its Centre for Industry & Academic Partnerships (CIAP), MIT World Peace University is a rare and shining example of one of the top universities that have successfully placed all its students even during the lockdown period with excellent opportunities.

COVID-19 Policies: Financial Aid for Students

The university has also taken a strong stand this year to handhold and provide support to all deserving students who may be in financial hardships due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

● Financial Assistance in terms of Fees: The university has decided to provide financial assistance to its students and will allow them to pay the fees in instalments

● Scholarship Scheme: The university has also introduced a 100% Scholarship Scheme this year to provide admissions to meritorious students

Safety First: Fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic

Apart from successfully streamlining the entire admissions process and witnessing great success in placements this year, MIT World Peace University has taken further precautionary measures for the safety of its students and faculty members. Here are some quick highlights:

● Contactless Infrared Thermal Scanners: Thermal scanning and temperature check of every person entering the campus is conducted at the main gate using infrared thermal scanners. This ensures the utmost safety of students and faculty members.

● Sanitation Measures: The campus is also disinfected from time to time with the spraying of disinfectants to keep students protected and safe, preventing them from getting exposed to any type of germs in the air.

● Medical Consultation through In-house Clinic: The campus also has an in-house clinic managed by expert doctors and medical workers. Hence, students get quick and effective medical consultation facilities without stepping out of the campus, in case of any medical emergency.

● Low-cost Sanitizers: The Pharmacy faculty has taken up the task of providing lab-made sanitizers to the Vishwaraj Hospital and its own college campus.

● Professional Counsellors: The University has expert staff members, who are professional counsellors, and who have extended the counselling services to the staff members as well as the students as and when required to keep their morale high and prepare them to fight the pandemic.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic globally, we are all stranded in an unprecedented situation. Keeping the current crisis in mind, MIT World Peace University has extended its online application deadline and is offering admissions for all Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programs for the academic year 2020-21 through its online admissions process so that applicants can complete the entire admissions process from the safety of their homes.

