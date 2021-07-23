Amaravati, July 22, 2021

Almost a year ago, the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), came into force by the Government of India. The NEP-2020 is remarkable for many reasons, at the same time, it has raised some questions among the people and the educationists. Prof D Narayana Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, SRM University-AP has taken the initiative to organise a sought-after webinar on National Education Policy 2020 and its nuances as a part of its University Distinguished Lecture Series. Padma Vibhushan Dr. K Kasturirangan, Chairman, National Education Policy-2020 (NEP), will describe some of the salient features and the importance of the new policy. Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Hon’ble Minister for Education, Andhra Pradesh, will preside over the University Distinguished Lecture The webinar is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11.00 am.

In the lecture titled “Creating a Vibrant Knowledge Society – An Indian Strategy for 21st Century”, Dr Kasturirangan will discuss in detail about connecting school education, collegiate education and University Education to provide student-centric, multidisciplinary and holistic education, underlying the conceptualization of National Education Policy 2020. Being the first education policy of the 21st century, NEP 2020 proposes to address the many growing developmental imperatives of the country. This policy aims to revise and revamp all aspects of the education structure, including its regulation and governance, and create a new system that is aligned with the aspirational goals of 21st-century education while building upon India’s traditions and value systems. NEP emphasizes that higher education must build expertise that society will need over the next 25 years and beyond. NEP-2020 lays the foundation for ‘New India of the 21st Century