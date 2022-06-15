Creative B.Sc. Culinary Arts Program offered at VMSIIHE in Goa

Exemplifying its one-of-a-kind stride in the league of culinary pursuits, the prestigious V. M. Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSIIHE), Goa, recently announced the initiation of a globally accepted, highly personalised, and hands-on program – the B.Sc. Culinary Arts. The immersive and practically oriented three year degree program is set to commence with much gusto from August 2022.

“This B.Sc. Program offers in-depth exposure to diverse cuisines and gastronomic intricacies by renowned Indian and international faculty with rich teaching and industry experience. The modern amenities and support services enable students to establish and evolve their very own culinary concept. With a robust emphasis on developing managerial and entrepreneurial skills, students will also find incentive in honing their communication, problem-solving, time management, and teamwork capacities”, explained Prof Irfan Mirza, Director/Principal of the institute.

“What makes this program so immensely inviting is the carefully crafted curriculum which includes the philosophy of the slow food movement, molecular gastronomy, plating techniques, culinary photography and more”, explained Chef Sebastian Breitinger, Professor of Culinary Arts at VMSIIHE.

Addressing the multifaceted nature of this Program, Prof. Mirza ascertains that it meets the aspirational needs of ambitious students seeking to make it big in the realm of hospitality. With ultra-modern training kitchens and professional internships at renowned hotels and catering industries, students will stand to gain the best of both worlds.

“With hospitality intensely ingrained in the Goan soil, such an opportunity; right in the heart of India, is an unparalleled, exceptional and exciting prospect,” adds Prof. Mirza.

Breitinger added, “Spanning across six semesters, this program has a total of 142 credits; on the culmination of which, a Bachelor of Science degree in Culinary Arts from the Goa University will be awarded to the students. Besides rigour in the Program content and placement priorities through this program, the quintessential VMSIIHE experience offers recreational opportunities along with hostel facilities.

From learning how to source and select the choicest of ingredients and kitchen products to exploring and mastering various methods in cooking, this Program is customized to appeal to the zeal of every culinary connoisseur in the making.

A fantastic fusion of academia and industry, customary and contemporary, this program presents an avant-garde approach to the tried and tested patterns, thereby permitting it to become one of its kind.