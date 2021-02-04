Criteo Partners With Edtech Startup Gradeup To Boost E-Learning

New Delhi: Criteo, the global technology company powering the world’s marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, today announces its best practice with one of India’s largest exam preparation sites, Gradeup (Grade Stack Learning Pvt. Ltd.) to engage and re-engage with users approaching towards online learning. By partnering with Criteo, Gradeup was successful in increasing its revenues and now aims to acquire new users through Criteo’s unique solutions.

To help Gradeup attract, engage, and convert their optimal students, Criteo identifies users who are deeper in their journey, and then engages them with intent-based, lower-funnel retargeting campaigns. These campaigns evolved from static to dynamic to provide the most relevant messages and creative to engage users and helped Gradeup increase revenues by 25% within 2 months, thereby scaling up the business faster than ever before. After achieving favourable results from their web and app conversion campaign, Gradeup expanded their work with Criteo to include acquisition-focused campaigns on their app. Driving app installs in this way helps strengthen Gradeup’s marketing strategy by reaching their entire user base across the devices where they spend the most time. With Criteo’s solutions, Gradeup can reach 2.5 billion+ shopper graph and get good quality users at scale.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE BEST PRACTICE

• Gradeup taps into Criteo’s unique advertising solutions to engage and re-engage with users across the multi-device user journey

• App acquisition solutions to increase users reach to 2.5 billion+ shopper graph

• Criteo has helped boost Gradeup’s revenues by 25% within 2 months

• Criteo’s advertising campaigns for Gradeup have delivered 30% better Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS) compared to other advertising channels

Speaking on the occasion, Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director of South East Asia and India, Criteo, said, “Collaboration and strategic partnerships are fundamental to improving business outcomes. Our strategic partnership with various clients has help them increase the user base to their niche audience they wish to tap on. We at Criteo, are delighted to render our pool of services which helps users and clients to get exactly what they desire for. In such unprecedented times, our success stories including Gradeup has helped us to ensure best-in-class offerings, services and better return on advertising spend.”

Ankit Gautam, Gradeup’s Associate Vice President of Marketing said, “Focusing on students ambitions, delivering specific guidance with impactful result; this is what we thrive for at Gradeup. To help more students achieve their goals, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Criteo and work closely to create relevant digital display advertising which will help us generating good quality users at scale. This partnership represents undeniable momentum as today we see changing consumer behavior along with a paradigm shift towards online learning.”

With improving digital infrastructure and pandemic pushing education institutions to pivot towards online learning. Criteo’s advertising campaigns for Gradeup whether it is for retargeting platform or movement to the acquisition campaigns have delivered 30% better Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS) compared to other advertising channels.

Online learning has shown significant growth over the last decade, as the internet and education combine to provide people with the opportunity to gain new skills. From user acquisition, user retention and engagement Criteo has been a leader in advertising solutions which have not only helped deliver the best ad-tech strategy but also defined results.

Gradeup (Grade Stack Learning Pvt. Ltd.), one of India’s largest exam preparation destinations, through their website and app, have helped more than 1.1 crore registered students to prepare actively for various exams & score better.