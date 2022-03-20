“Critical Thinking and Problem Solving” Workshop organized at Gillco International

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Gillco International School, Mohali organized a workshop to develop “Critical Thinking and Problem Solving” skills in the students. The event was organized by Mr. Tarun Gupta, Director-Career Counseling Gillco International School where Dr. Upasana Mahanta, Dean OP Jindal Global University, the Eminent Educationist addressed the students and took forward a brief discussion on “Critical Thinking & Problem-Solving Skills”. Students of classes VIII to XII as well as teachers participated and everyone actively took part.

During the workshop, Dr. Upasana captivated the students with her charismatic and interactive delivery. She highlighted to the students how Critical Thinking and Problem-Solving skills were of paramount importance in the era of New Age Careers. She further put Reasoning, Evaluating, Problem Solving, Decision Making, and Analyzing in picture as the basic ingredients of critical thinking skills. She told the students that these skills were highly crucial for self-reflection and to help them be more creative. After the workshop, the students were virtually introduced to various multi-disciplinary schools of the reputed top-ranked private universities of the country followed by admission modalities.

On the successful conduct of the workshop, Tarun Gupta-Director Communications and Career Counselling said, “It is important for the students to have the skills of critical thinking and problem solving, as it helps them to make the right decisions in difficult situations. The aim of this workshop was to develop these skills. We appreciate the diligence with which the students participated in it. We will continue to organize such programs to motivate the children in future also.”

Tarun Gupta added that one of the current batch 12th standard students has already made it to prestigious Arizona University, thanks to enormous exposure provided to the students for Admissions in prestigious Indian as well as Overseas Universities. He also added that the School was conducting free psychometric assessment followed by counselling for all GIS/Outside students seeking admission in 11th standard to help students make informed career decisions.