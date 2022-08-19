Cultural connect between the local and global forms essential foundation of universities: Dr Ranjan Pai

Bengalurul, 19th August 2022: “Higher Education finds its meaning in establishing a cultural connect between the local and the global. Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has been consistently working with the community around alongside its global outlook. The online course on the culture of Tulunadu, is one such attempt at providing a new impetus to the study and research at the intersection of local and global cultures”, said Dr Ranjan Pai, President MAHE and Chairman, Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), Bengaluru. He was speaking after inaugurating the online course Discerning India: Living Cultures of Tulunadu offered by the Centre for Intercultural Studies and Dialogue (CISD).

Flagging off the event – Tiger Dance at the time of inauguration, Pro Chancellor of MAHE Dr H S Ballal said, “MAHE has maintained a close and cordial relation with the local art forms, literature and culture. MAHE has thus set new models for education institutions for their engagement with the communities around, he added”. This course ensures the culture of the land is not only nurtured but is handed over to next generations, he maintained.

Speaking about the relevance of the course, the Vice Chancellor MAHE, Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh mentioned, “MAHE is committed to the idea of National Education Policy (NEP) 2022 and is making earnest efforts towards realising its objectives. This online course is aligned with that commitment. It focuses on local knowledge systems and cultural practices of the region and presents it within an academic context. The documentaries and lectures covered in the course will be useful for academic research and understanding the ethos of Tulunadu. As an online course, it has the potential to reach the audiences across disciplines and space.” The Registrar of MAHE, Dr Narayana Sabhahit said “MAHE has been engaging with the study and documentation of the local cultural practices in several ways. Regional Resource Centre (RRC), Yakshagana Kendra, Dvaita Philosophy Resource Centre, Hebbar Art Gallery are some of the examples. This online course on cultures of Tulunadu, by the Centre for Intercultural Studies and Dialogue (CISD) is a significant addition to our engagement with the region where MAHE is located.”

The launch of the teaser was accompanied by the performance of Tiger Dance (Pili Vesha) by Ashok Raj Kadabettu and Team – a well-known Tiger dance performance troupe of Udupi. Dr. Praveen Shetty, Coordinator – Discerning India project, introduced the course.

Discerning India: Living Cultures of Tulunadu – Level 1 is a self-paced online course offered by the Centre for Intercultural Studies and Dialogue (CISD), MAHE that introduces participants to the essence of the region. The Course comprises the following Units: Theatre and Performance: Yakshagana; Community and Sports: Kambala; Worship Traditions: Bhutaradhane; Nagaradhane.

This is a two-credit online certificate course delivered in English language and open to students and any learners from across the world.